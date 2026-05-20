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WKN: 860804 | ISIN: FR0000120966 | Ticker-Symbol: BIF
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 17:20
57,70 Euro
+0,70 % +0,40
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BIC SA Chart 1 Jahr
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BIC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,4057,6018:37
57,4057,5018:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 17:48 Uhr
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Societe BIC: Société BIC's Combined General Meeting of May 20, 2026

Clichy, France - May 20, 2026

SOCIÉTÉ BIC'S COMBINED GENERAL
MEETING OF MAY 20, 2026

Payment of an ordinary dividend of 2.40 euros per share

Ratification of the co-optation of Rob Versloot, Albert Baladi, Geoffroy Bich and Karen Guerra as Directors

Renewal of Albert Baladi, Geoffroy Bich, Karen Guerra, Véronique Laury and Candace Matthews as Directors

Société BIC's Combined General Meeting for shareholders was held today in Paris, at the Comet Bourse and was broadcasted live. A replay of the event and presentations are available on BIC's website. The meeting was chaired by Édouard Bich, Chair of the Board of Directors, in the presence of Rob Versloot, Chief Executive Officer.

All the resolutions were adopted, including the following:

  • the approval of the statutory and consolidated accounts for the fiscal year 2025 and the payment of an ordinary dividend of 2.40 euros per share;
  • the ratification of the co-optation of Rob Versloot, Albert Baladi, Geoffroy Bich et Karen Guerra as Directors;
  • the renewal of the mandates of Albert Baladi, Geoffroy Bich, Karen Guerra, Véronique Laury and Candace Matthews as Directors;
  • the remuneration of the Corporate Officers for the fiscal year 2025;
  • the remuneration policy for the Corporate Officers for the fiscal year 2026;
  • the authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's own shares;
  • the amendment to Article 8 bis of the Company's Articles of Association related to threshold crossings.

Rob Versloot - Chief Executive Officer and Director

  • Chief Executive Officer of BIC since September 15, 2025.
  • Co-optation as Director on September 12, 2025, and ratification at the Combined General Meeting.
  • More than 30 years of expertise in the consumer goods sector.
  • Previously CEO of Hero Group and held executive positions at Nutricia and Danone.

Albert Baladi - Independent Director, Member of the Audit Committee and of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee

  • Co-optation as Director on September 12, 2025, and ratification at the Combined General Meeting.
  • Serves on the Board of Directors of Pernod Ricard, among others.
  • Held several senior positions in marketing and management, notably former CEO of Beam Suntory (now Suntory Global Spirits).

Geoffroy Bich - Director

  • Co-optation as Director on September 12, 2025, and ratification at the Combined General Meeting.
  • Over 30 years of experience within the BIC Group.
  • Vice President of Business Development at BIC, overseeing the development of BIC's operations in the Middle East and Africa region.

Karen Guerra - Independent Director, Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee

  • Co-optation as Director on December 16, 2025, and ratification at the Combined General Meeting.
  • Held senior positions at PepsiCo and Colgate-Palmolive, among others.
  • Served on the Boards of Directors of several international companies and serves now on the Board of British American Tobacco.

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com



Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com





Apolline Celeyron
Global Communications Director
+33 6 13 63 44 43
apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com



Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Half 2026 ResultsJuly 29, 2026
Third Quarter 2026 Net SalesOctober 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and brushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn- Instagram- YouTube and TikTok


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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