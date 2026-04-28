Societe BIC: First Quarter 2026 Net Sales

Clichy, France - April 28, 2026

FIRST QUARTER 2026 NET SALES

Q1 organic growth of +1.6% driven by all categories,

in line with expectations

Group transformation initiated in a key transitional year,

new strategic plan to be unveiled in September 2026

Q1 2026 net sales of €453m, growing +1.6% organically driven by all categories and key regions except Middle East and Africa. Foreign exchange and perimeter had a negative impact of respectively -5.0% and -1.9% on Group net sales in Q1.

Human Expression: Organic growth of +3.0%, primarily driven by strong performance in North America.

Organic growth of +3.0%, primarily driven by strong performance in North America. Flame for Life: Organic growth of +1.7%, led by solid growth in Latin America and continued improvement in the US.

Organic growth of +1.7%, led by solid growth in Latin America and continued improvement in the US. Blade Excellence: Organic growth of +0.6%, with a strong performance in Europe and Latin America, partially offset by declining net sales in the US. Very strong performance of Tangle Teezer , with organic growth of +13% in Q1, driven by continued double-digit growth in North America and Europe.

Organic growth of +0.6%, with a strong performance in Europe and Latin America, partially offset by declining net sales in the US.

Group transformation initiated: the newly appointed leadership team is implementing a new operating model to ideally position BIC for its next phase of profitable growth.

The strategic plan will be presented in September 2026.

Rob Versloot, CEO, commented ,

"In this key transitional year, we delivered 1.6% organic growth in the first quarter, in line with expectations and the trajectory outlined in February. Growth was broad-based, across all categories and key regions, with a clear improvement in the US and a strong contribution from Tangle Teezer.

We are moving forward with discipline and taking actions to reposition the Group and build strong foundations. At the same time, we remain vigilant in this highly volatile environment, marked by the ongoing situation in the Middle East and its global consequences.

Together with my new leadership team, we are fully mobilized and already shaping the organization to implement our future operating model aimed at restoring sustainable, profitable growth. We look forward to unveiling our new strategic plan in September."

Group Net Sales

in million euros Q1 2025 Q1 2026 change Net Sales 478 453 (5.3) % Organic growth (10.9) % +1.6% Perimeter impact +3.9% (1.9) % FX impact (1.3) % (5.0) %

2026 Outlook confirmed

BIC continues to anticipate, under current assumptions, improving organic net sales trends, a slight expansion in adjusted EBIT margin, as well as stable Free Cash Flow year-on-year.

Operational Trends by Division

Human Expression

in million euros Q1 2025 Q1 2026 change Net Sales 153 141 (7.7) % Organic growth (10.5) % +3.0% Perimeter impact - (6.2) % FX impact (1.4) % (4.5) %

Human Expression organic net sales growth was +3.0% primarily driven by improvement in North America.

In Europe , net sales were relatively flat. Growth was driven by solid performance in key countries such as France and Spain where BIC had strong commercial execution on iconic products like 4-Color pens, as well as distribution gains. This was offset by softer performance in other countries such as the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. In Q1, the modern mass market and e-commerce channels drove the performance, while net sales declined in specialized stores and discounters.





, net sales were relatively flat. Growth was driven by solid performance in key countries such as France and Spain where BIC had strong commercial execution on iconic products like 4-Color pens, as well as distribution gains. This was offset by softer performance in other countries such as the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. In Q1, the modern mass market and e-commerce channels drove the performance, while net sales declined in specialized stores and discounters. In North America , organic growth was significantly up. This performance was mainly driven by strong growth in e-commerce and at specialized retailers, with a particularly successful contribution from key products such as correction tapes, ball pens and mechanical pencils.





, organic growth was significantly up. This performance was mainly driven by strong growth in e-commerce and at specialized retailers, with a particularly successful contribution from key products such as correction tapes, ball pens and mechanical pencils. In Latin America, net sales grew slightly in Q1. Strong organic growth in some countries was partially offset by softness in both Mexico and Brazil, where the competitive environment continued to be challenging, notably in the modern mass market channel.





In Middle East and Africa, organic net sales declined, impacted by weak commercial performance in Nigeria and South Africa, as well as the consequences of the current situation in the Middle East.





Flame for Life

in million euros Q1 2025 Q1 2026 change Net Sales 172 165 (3.9) % Organic growth (15.9) % +1.7% Perimeter impact - - FX impact (1.2) % (5.6) %

Flame for Life organic net sales growth was +1.7% led by solid growth in Latin America and continued improvement in the US.

In Europe , organic growth was flat with solid execution and distribution gains in France and Central and Eastern Europe, offset by softer performance in countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The iconic BIC Maxi Lighter recorded significant net sales growth in Q1 and was the main performance driver in the region.





, organic growth was flat with solid execution and distribution gains in France and Central and Eastern Europe, offset by softer performance in countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The iconic BIC Maxi Lighter recorded significant net sales growth in Q1 and was the main performance driver in the region. In North America , organic growth was slightly positive following a challenging performance in 2025. The significant improvement in US lighters was driven by strong growth in the convenience channel. Pocket lighters were the main contributors to growth, while utility lighters' net sales were down. The US lighter market trends improved in the measured market, increasing by +2.1% in value 1 year-to-date.





, organic growth was slightly positive following a challenging performance in 2025. The significant improvement in US lighters was driven by strong growth in the convenience channel. Pocket lighters were the main contributors to growth, while utility lighters' net sales were down. The US lighter market trends improved in the measured market, increasing by +2.1% in value year-to-date. In Latin America , organic growth was solid in all key countries, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. In Brazil , performance was mainly driven by strong execution in the pocket lighter segment, while in Mexico , growth was driven by net sales improvement in the traditional channel with new distribution gains.





, organic growth was solid in all key countries, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. In , performance was mainly driven by strong execution in the pocket lighter segment, while in , growth was driven by net sales improvement in the traditional channel with new distribution gains. In Middle East and Africa, net sales grew organically, driven by strong growth in North Africa and Ivory Coast, partially offset by net sales declines in the Middle East.





Blade Excellence

in million euros Q1 2025 Q1 2026 change Net Sales 145 139 (4.3) % Organic growth (4.5) % +0.6% Perimeter impact +15.5% - FX impact (1.6) % (4.9) %

Blade Excellence organic net sales growth was +0.6% driven by very strong performance from Tangle Teezer as well as solid momentum from the shaver's business in Europe and Latin America.

In Europe , organic growth was strong, mostly driven by Tangle Teezer. Net sales were also driven by growth in shavers across key countries in both Western and Eastern Europe. BIC's value-added Flex and Soleil ranges delivered robust performance supported by solid commercial execution on key products such as Flex 5 Hybrid, Click Soleil 5 and Soleil Escape.





, organic growth was strong, mostly driven by Tangle Teezer. Net sales were also driven by growth in shavers across key countries in both Western and Eastern Europe. BIC's value-added Flex and Soleil ranges delivered robust performance supported by solid commercial execution on key products such as Flex 5 Hybrid, Click Soleil 5 and Soleil Escape. In North America , net sales were down mid-single digits organically, with strong growth from Tangle Teezer, more than offset by declining net sales in shavers. This negative performance was mainly due to a challenging competitive environment in the Women's segment in the US. However, in the Men's segment, value-added products such as the BIC Flex 5 Refillable shaver were successful contributors to growth.





, net sales were down mid-single digits organically, with strong growth from Tangle Teezer, more than offset by declining net sales in shavers. This negative performance was mainly due to a challenging competitive environment in the Women's segment in the US. However, in the Men's segment, value-added products such as the BIC Flex 5 Refillable shaver were successful contributors to growth. In Latin America, organic growth was strong, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. In Brazil, BIC continued its successful trade-up strategy, in addition to distribution gains, driving solid growth in BIC's Soleil and Flex ranges. In Mexico, performance was strong in the traditional channel, with a shift towards more premium products such as the Comfort 3 and Flex 3 shavers.





In Middle East and Africa , net sales were significantly down, mainly due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East which resulted in shipment delays and reduced market activity.





, net sales were significantly down, mainly due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East which resulted in shipment delays and reduced market activity. Tangle Teezer recorded a double-digit organic growth, at +13%. Growth was fueled by all key markets including the US and Europe, with a particularly solid performance in e-commerce thanks to strengthened partnerships. The core detangling range continued to be a key contributor to growth while the premium detangling hairbrush range (including the Chrome and Matte collections) doubled its net sales year-on-year.





Appendix

Net sales by geography (in million euros)

Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Organic % Perimeter impact2 % at constant currency FX impact Reported % Group 478 453 +1.6% (1.9) % (0.3) % (5.0) % (5.3) % Europe 168 168 +1.5% (0.1) % +1.4% (1.4) % +0.0% North America 167 151 +1.6% (0.9) % +0.7% (9.9) % (9.2) % Latin America 87 89 +5.3% - +5.3% (3.5) % +1.8% Middle East and Africa 38 35 (4.9) % - (4.9) % (3.7) % (8.6) % Asia and Oceania 18 10 (2.0) % (41.8) % (43.8) % (1.6) % (45.4) %

Net sales by division (in million euros)

Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Organic % Perimeter impact2 % at constant currency FX impact Reported % Group 478 453 +1.6% (1.9) % (0.3) % (5.0) % (5.3) % Human Expression 153 141 +3.0% (6.2) % (3.2) % (4.5) % (7.7) % Flame for Life 172 165 +1.7% - +1.7% (5.6) % (3.9) % Blade Excellence 145 139 +0.6% - +0.6% (4.9) % (4.3) % Other products 9 8 (5.3) % - (5.3) % +0.3% (5.0) %

Impact of change in perimeter and currency fluctuations on net sales (in %)

Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Perimeter +3.9 (1.9) Currencies (1.3) (5.0) of which USD +1.0 (3.6) of which BRL (1.3) +0.0 of which MXN (0.7) +0.2 of which ARS (0.4) (0.6) of which GBP +0.1 (0.2) of which CAD (0.1) (0.1) of which TRY (0.2) (0.4) of which RUB and UAH (0.0) +0.1

Glossary

Adjusted: Adjusted means excluding non-recurring items.

Adjusted means excluding non-recurring items. Constant currency: Growth at constant currency figures are calculated by translating the current year figures at prior year average exchange rates.

Growth at constant currency figures are calculated by translating the current year figures at prior year average exchange rates. EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes.

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes. Adjusted EBIT margin: Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales.

Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales. Free Cash Flow: Operating cash flow less change in working capital & others less capital expenditures.

Operating cash flow less change in working capital & others less capital expenditures. Organic growth: Growth at constant currency and constant perimeter (formerly change on a comparative basis).





A presentation related to this announcement is available on the BIC website (www.bic.com). This document contains forward-looking statements. Although BIC believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. A description of the main risks that could impact BIC appears in the section "Risk Factors and Management" of BIC's 2025 Universal Registration Document (URD) filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF) on March 26, 2026.

Webcast and conference call

Rob Versloot, Chief Executive Officer, and Grégory Lambertie, Chief Financial and Digital Officer, will present BIC's Q1 2026 Net Sales during a webcast and a conference call on April 29, 2026, at 8:30 AM CET:

To participate in the webcast, join via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sqbf7zd5



To participate in the conference call, dial in by phone using one of the numbers below: From France: +33 1 70 91 87 04 From the UK: +44 12 1281 8004 From the USA: +1 718 705 8796 Vocal access code: BIC







Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Investor Relations

investors.info@bicworld.com











Apolline Celeyron

Global Communications Director

+33 6 13 63 44 43 apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Annual General Meeting May 20, 2026 First Half 2026 Results July 29, 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales October 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and hairbrushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn - Instagram - YouTube and TikTok

1 Source: Circana data in value, Year-to-date March 2026. Estimated total lighter measured market (c.70% total market coverage)

2 Perimeter impact includes the sale of BIC Cello activities in India (impacting Asia and Oceania) as well as the discontinuation of Rocketbook and Skin Creative activities (impacting North America and Europe) in Q4 2025