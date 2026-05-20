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WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
20.05.26 | 17:35
37,150 Euro
+2,82 % +1,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,86036,96019:58
36,82036,92019:53
Dow Jones News
20.05.2026 18:21 Uhr
339 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

DJ Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items 
20-May-2026 / 17:48 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Shareholders approve dividend of EUR1.10 per share and authorisation for further share buybacks 
   -- Actions of Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board ratified by Annual General Meeting 
Today, the Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank approved all items on the agenda by a large majority. Shareholders 
paid tribute to the achievements delivered and clearly reaffirmed their support for the "Momentum 2030" strategy and 
the Bank's stand-alone course. They approved the dividend proposal for the 2025 financial year of EUR1.10 per share 
(2024: EUR0.65) with a majority of 99.88% (agenda item 2). In total, the dividend payment amounts to around EUR1.2bn. 
 
Together with two share buybacks already completed with a total volume of around EUR1.5bn, Commerzbank will return a 
total of around EUR2.7bn to its shareholders for the 2025 financial year. This corresponds to 100% of the net result 
before restructuring expenses and after deduction of AT 1 coupon payments. 
 
For the coming years, the Bank plans to continuously increase the capital return. Commerzbank continues to rely on a 
combination of dividend payments and share buybacks, with the share of the dividend to grow to at least 50%. The share 
buybacks are subject to approval by the European Central Bank and the Finance Agency. 
 
The Annual General Meeting approved the necessary authorisations to acquire and use its own shares (agenda items 7 and 
8) - with majorities of 96.25% and of 97.79%, respectively. This means that Commerzbank has once again the opportunity 
to acquire its own shares up to a volume of 10% of the share capital via the stock exchange or through multilateral 
trading systems. 
 
The shareholders voted on the other key items on the agenda as follows: 
 
Ratification of the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board (agenda items 3 and 4) 
 
The actions by the members of the Board of Managing Directors were ratified by the Annual General Meeting with a 
majority between 99.58% and 99.64%. The actions by the members of the Supervisory Board were ratified with a majority 
between 98.36% and 99.64%. 
 
Remuneration report for the members of the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board (agenda item 6) 
 
The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration report for the 2025 financial year with a majority of 91.28%. 
 
Further information on this year's Annual General Meeting can be found at www.commerzbank.de/agm. Photos of the event 
are also available online. 

Press contact 
Erik Nebel  +49 69 9353-45712 
Svea Junge  +49 69 9353-45691 
 
Investors' contact 
Michael Desprez +49 69 9353-47705 
Ute Sandner  +49 69 9353-47708 

About Commerzbank 
With its two business segments - Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers -, Commerzbank, as a 
full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate 
Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client 
groups and accounts for approximately 30% of German foreign trade. The Bank is present internationally in more than 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business - wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional 
clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, 
Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than EUR400bn assets 
under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. 
Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and 
mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and in person at its around 400 locations across Germany. 
Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, 
solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank 
that serves around 6 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic 
and Slovakia. 
 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 428032 
EQS News ID:  2330940 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2330940&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2026 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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