Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the CEO, Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, has published a Letter to Shareholders outlining the Company's strategic direction, commercial priorities, and long-term vision for secure and resilient energy infrastructure.

The Letter to Shareholders highlights Aegis' three core capabilities:

High-performance energy storage systems for critical environments; Intelligent microgrid control and energy management systems for system-level optimization; and Cyber- and quantum-ready architecture designed to harden infrastructure through layered protection.

Together, these capabilities form deployable solutions for commercial and industrial operators, telecom networks, utilities, data infrastructure, and defence-aligned customers.

The letter further outlines the Company's focus on disciplined execution and near-term revenue generation through commercial deployment opportunities across Canada, the United States, and select international markets, while continuing to advance long-term intellectual property development and strategic technology initiatives.

"Our focus will be disciplined execution, commercial growth, and building long-term strategic value," said Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aegis. "We believe the convergence of energy security, cybersecurity, and infrastructure resilience is creating significant opportunities for scalable and secure energy platforms."

The Letter to Shareholders also discusses Aegis' ongoing initiatives involving commercial energy storage deployments, infrastructure evaluations, telecom and utility integration opportunities, and collaborations with global technology and industry partners.

The full shareholder letter dated May 20, 2026, is available on the Company's website www.aegiscriticalenergy.com/news/shareholder-letter-may-2026 and should be read in its entirety.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure, resilient, and intelligent energy infrastructure for critical applications. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced battery energy storage systems, hybrid and distributed power solutions, intelligent energy management and microgrid controls, and cyber-hardened system architectures to deliver high-reliability infrastructure solutions across commercial, industrial, utility, telecom, defence-adjacent, marine, and remote sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298297

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.