Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA83 | ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 | Ticker-Symbol: VODI
Xetra
20.05.26 | 17:35
1,315 Euro
+0,77 % +0,010
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3051,31620.05.
1,3061,31220.05.
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 01:42 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exiger Selected to Support Supplier Risk Intelligence for Vodafone Procure & Connect and Telenor Procurement Company

Exiger's AI-powered supplier risk management platform will support third-party risk transformation across procurement operations

LONDON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company, announced today that it has been selected to support Vodafone Telenor Procurement Company with supplier risk intelligence and third-party risk management transformation.

This marks the first joint agreement between Vodafone Telenor Procurement Company and Exiger. Exiger's AI solution will help strengthen supplier screening, risk monitoring and intelligence across procurement operations.

The selection builds on a prior market assessment by Telenor Procurement Company and reflects the increasing demand from global procurement organisations for more advanced supplier risk intelligence. Through the agreement, Exiger will support Vodafone Telenor Procurement Company with technology designed to improve visibility, consistency and speed in how supplier risk is identified and monitored.

Exiger's platform provides a unified, AI-driven view of supplier networks, combining data enrichment, entity resolution, risk assessment across critical domains and continuous monitoring. The solution will support improved visibility across supplier ecosystems and help procurement teams identify, assess and respond to supplier risk with greater speed and confidence.

"Global supply chains aren't the static structures people often think of. They're dynamic, constantly shifting networks where both risk and opportunity evolve in real time," said Brandon Daniels. "The Vodafone Telenor Procurement Company is setting the standard for how global enterprises operationalise real-time supplier risk intelligence, moving beyond visibility to true awareness across its entire supplier ecosystem, powered by the intelligence layer Exiger delivers to help them scale confidently amid growing regulatory pressure and supplier volatility."

The agreement reflects Exiger's continued growth in EMEA and its increasing role in helping global enterprises strengthen supply chain resilience, regulatory readiness and strategic supplier management.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage-driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:
Kody Gurfein
Chief Marketing Officer
1.914.393.0398

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984732/Exiger__The_Vodafone_Telenor_Procurement_Company_is_setting_the_standard_for_how_global_enterprises.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/378374/Exiger_Blk_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exiger-selected-to-support-supplier-risk-intelligence-for-vodafone-procure--connect-and-telenor-procurement-company-302778294.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.