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WKN: A3D2TK | ISIN: CH1216478797 | Ticker-Symbol: ZX6
Xetra
20.05.26 | 17:35
68,84 Euro
+2,59 % +1,74
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,6067,9207:27
67,5867,9007:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 07:10 Uhr
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dsm-firmenich shares commence trading on SIX Swiss Exchange, establishing dual listing with Euronext Amsterdam

Press Release

dsm-firmenich shares commence trading on SIX Swiss Exchange, establishing dual listing with Euronext Amsterdam

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), May 21, 2026

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health and beauty, today announced the listing of its ordinary shares on SIX Swiss Exchange, in addition to its existing listing on Euronext Amsterdam. Trading on SIX Swiss Exchange commences today under the ticker symbol DSFIR.

The dual listing strengthens the company's capital markets presence in Switzerland and is an important milestone for its Swiss domicile and heritage. It broadens access to Swiss institutional investors, including index- and mandate-driven funds that invest specifically in Swiss-listed equities, and enhances visibility in one of Europe's leading equity markets.

As of May 22, 2026, dsm-firmenich will be included in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) and SPI Extra, further increasing the company's profile among Swiss and international investors.

Dimitri de Vreeze, CEO dsm-firmenich, said: "Our listing on SIX Swiss Exchange marks an important milestone for dsm-firmenich, and further enhances our positioning with Swiss and international investors. Alongside our listing on Euronext Amsterdam, this new trading venue expands access to capital and reinforces our presence across key European equity markets. We expect this to support the continued development of a diverse, high-quality shareholder base and long-term value creation."

Tomas Kindler, Global Head Exchanges, SIX, added: "We are delighted to welcome dsm-firmenich to the Swiss capital market. dsm-firmenich represents a globally recognized business with deep Swiss roots, a strong heritage of innovation and an impressive international footprint. Through its listing on SIX Swiss Exchange and inclusion in leading Swiss indices, the company will benefit from enhanced visibility, increased engagement with Swiss institutional investors and a strengthened presence in one of Europe's most stable and trusted financial markets."

The company's shares are fully fungible between Euronext Amsterdam and SIX Swiss Exchange and trade under the same ISIN. Trading on SIX Swiss Exchange is denominated in Swiss francs, while trading on Euronext Amsterdam remains in euros.

The dual listing does not involve the issuance of new shares and does not affect dsm-firmenich's capital structure. Shares traded on both stock exchanges continue to be held through Euroclear Nederland.

Download a PDF of this news here.

Trading and shareholder information
A detailed FAQ is available on the dsm-firmenich website.

Note to editors
Pictures of the bell-ringing ceremony will be available shortly after 9:00am CEST and can be downloaded here.

About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €9 billion for its Continuing Operations following the divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 21,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

For more information

Media relationsInvestor relations
Robin Roothans Dave Huizing
tel. +41 (0)79 280 03 96 tel. +31 (0)88 425 7306
e-mail media@dsm-firmenich.com e-mail investors@dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Attachment

  • Press release_dsm-firmenich announces dual listing on SIX Swiss Exchange_20260521_FINAL

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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