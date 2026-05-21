

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Life Holding AG (SLW1.F, SZLMY, SLHN.SW), a major Swiss life insurance company, on Thursday reported a rise in fee income and gross premiums written for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by the performance of all business units.



For the three-month period to March 31, the company posted a fee income of CHF 686 million, higher than CHF 659 million in the same period last year. This increase reflects higher contributions from asset managers, owned IFAs, as well as own and third-party products and services.



The Group reported gross written premiums, policy fees, and deposits received of CHF 8.198 billion, compared with CHF 7.918 billion in the previous year.



The Switzerland business unit registered a fee income of CHF 93 million as against last year's CHF 91 million. Gross written premiums, policy fees, and deposits received were CHF 4.984 billion, up from CHF 4.534 billion in the previous year.



The France business unit recorded a fee income of CHF 166 million, higher than CHF 154 million a year ago. However, gross written premiums, policy fees, and deposits received slipped to CHF 2.007 billion from the prior year's CHF 2.050 billion.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News