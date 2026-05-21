

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SpaceX has filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, seeking to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SPCX. The company did not disclose the size of the offering.



SpaceX develops rockets, spacecraft, and satellite systems, with its Falcon rocket family leading global orbital launches. The company also operates Starlink, a low-Earth orbit satellite internet network with about 9,600 satellites delivering high-speed broadband services worldwide. In addition, SpaceX is investing in lunar exploration, artificial intelligence, and energy technologies as part of its long-term vision of enabling human life beyond Earth.



For the first quarter, the company had reported an operating loss of $1.940 billion. Net loss was $4.276 billion, or $1.27 per share, on revenue of $4.694 billion.



The IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities, along with several other joint bookrunners.



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