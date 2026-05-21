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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 08:00
0,295 Euro
+2,36 % +0,007
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GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
21.05.2026 08:36 Uhr
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United by Football, Driven by a Shared Vision of Excellence: GAC Announces Strategic Partnership with Toluca FC

TOLUCA, Mexico and GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2026, amid the growing excitement for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, GAC officially announced a two-year strategic partnership with Deportivo Toluca Fútbol Club, a legendary club in Mexican football. GAC became the official partner of Toluca FC. This partnership marks a key move in GAC's global sports marketing strategy across the Americas ahead of the 2026 World Cup, further strengthening the brand's local market presence and global footprint in core markets of the Americas.

Toluca FC is an iconic club with a rich history and competitive strength in Mexican football, since its founding in 1917, the club's values of excellence, discipline, resilience, and a winning mindset align closely with GAC's brand philosophy of quality first, innovation-driven, and pursuit of high performance. As a well-recognized Chinese automotive brand in the Mexican market, GAC joins hands with Toluca FC in a powerful collaboration between a leader in the automotive industry and a champion team in football, opening a new chapter of cross-industry partnership driven by shared aspirations.

Through this collaboration, the two parties will jointly develop brand exposure initiatives, exclusive fan experiences and special events. By engaging local user groups in a more approachable and authentic manner, they will forge deep connections with millions of football fans. Leveraging football as a cultural platform beloved across Mexico, GAC will achieve full-coverage brand reach, further strengthen its premium, reliable, and innovative brand image in Mexico, and complete the crucial transition from "market entry" to "brand localization".

The partnership with Toluca FC is another important milestone following GAC's sports collaborations in key Latin American markets including Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, and Uruguay. GAC has now built a sports marketing matrix covering Latin America and linking the world, shifting from single-point sponsorship to a coordinated global sports ecosystem. By continuously expanding its brand footprint and enhancing its Latin American sports marketing matrix, GAC deepens emotional connections with local consumers and steadily elevates its global brand influence.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985039/photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/united-by-football-driven-by-a-shared-vision-of-excellence-gac-announces-strategic-partnership-with-toluca-fc-302778661.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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