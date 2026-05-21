Original-Research: PFISTERER Holding SE - from GBC AG
Classification of GBC AG to PFISTERER Holding SE
Strong revenue and earnings growth achieved in Q1 2026; GBC earnings estimates raised slightly
With the publication of its Q1 results, PFISTERER's management has confirmed its forecasts for the current financial year 2026 as well as its medium-term targets. Consequently, revenue growth of at least 12% is still expected in 2026, and the company is aiming for an EBITDA margin in the high teens to low twenties in the medium term. This is based, on the one hand, on the very convincing performance in the first quarter. On the other hand, as at 31 March 2026, the company had an order book of €335.8 million, an increase of 17.7% compared with the same date last year (31 March 2025: €285.3 million).
Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 rose dynamically, as expected. The development of the operating result, however, exceeded our expectations. Based on both adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA 'as reported', the development is in line with the medium-term forecast. For the coming quarters, which are likely to be characterised by further revenue growth and thus economies of scale in terms of fixed costs, a stable trend in the gross margin is also expected compared with the first quarter of 2026. We have factored this assumption into our estimates and are raising our earnings forecasts for the financial years 2026 and 2027 respectively. We now expect EBITDA of €102.87 million for 2026 (previous forecast: €92.42 million) and EBITDA of €115.15 million for 2027 (previous forecast: €107.83 million). Our forecasts for the financial years 2028 to 2030, which also fall within the specific forecast period, remain unchanged.
Based on the upward revision of the forecast outlined above, we have calculated a new price target of €115.00 (previously: €110.00). We are maintaining our BUY rating.
You can download the research here: 20260521_PFISTERER_Comment_engl
Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstrasse 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
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Completion: 20.05.2026 (4:47 pm)
First disclosure: 21.05.2026 (09:30 am)
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2330922 21.05.2026 CET/CEST