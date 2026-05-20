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WKN: 914262 | ISIN: CA25822C2058 | Ticker-Symbol: DO4B
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 08:05
0,955 Euro
+4,37 % +0,040
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1-Jahres-Chart
DOREL INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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DOREL INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9550,99511:35
0,9500,99510:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 23:06 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Dorel Industries Inc.: Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting

MONTRÉAL, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated April 7, 2026 were re-elected as directors at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.

At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:

Name of NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Martin Schwartz47,548,55986.187,623,62013.82
Jeffrey Schwartz47,542,87986.177,629,30013.83
Jeff Segel47,548,11386.187,624,06613.82
Maurice Tousson45,205,90981.949,966,27018.06
Norman M. Steinberg45,497,29682.469,674,88317.54
Brad A. Johnson45,922,61083.249,249,56916.76
Shawn Lederman50,996,55692.434,175,6237.57

Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Dorel's website at www.dorel.com.

At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel's auditors.

Profile
Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform and brick-and-mortar distribution network, markets a wide assortment of furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.2 billion and employs approximately 2,900 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

CONTACTS:
Dorel Industries Inc.
John Paikopoulos
(514) 934-3034

Dorel Industries Inc.
Jeffrey Schwartz
(514) 934-3034


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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