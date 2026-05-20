Dorel Industries Inc.: Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting

MONTRÉAL, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated April 7, 2026 were re-elected as directors at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.

At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Martin Schwartz 47,548,559 86.18 7,623,620 13.82 Jeffrey Schwartz 47,542,879 86.17 7,629,300 13.83 Jeff Segel 47,548,113 86.18 7,624,066 13.82 Maurice Tousson 45,205,909 81.94 9,966,270 18.06 Norman M. Steinberg 45,497,296 82.46 9,674,883 17.54 Brad A. Johnson 45,922,610 83.24 9,249,569 16.76 Shawn Lederman 50,996,556 92.43 4,175,623 7.57

Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Dorel's website at www.dorel.com.

At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel's auditors.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform and brick-and-mortar distribution network, markets a wide assortment of furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.2 billion and employs approximately 2,900 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

CONTACTS:

Dorel Industries Inc.

John Paikopoulos

(514) 934-3034

Dorel Industries Inc.

Jeffrey Schwartz

(514) 934-3034