Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States today under the symbol "LTAFF".

With the addition of the OTCQB, Lithium Africa's shares are now accessible to investors across North America and Europe, providing U.S. retail and institutional investors with a transparent, SEC-recognized venue to participate in the Company's growth alongside its existing Canadian and European shareholder base. The Company's common shares will remain trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbols "LAF" & "6MQ".

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO & Director of Lithium Africa, commented: "Lithium Africa is still a young company, and a big part of what we're doing right now is getting out there and telling our story. The OTCQB listing opens the door to U.S. investors and provides a transparent way for them to participate in what we're building across the African lithium belt, alongside our shareholders in Canada and Europe."

About Lithium Africa Corp.

Lithium Africa has established a 50/50 joint venture partnership with GFL International Co., Ltd. to advance lithium exploration across Africa. Through this partnership, the Company holds an indirect 50% interest in a portfolio of hard rock lithium assets across South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, and Zimbabwe. For more information, please visit www.li-africa.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO & Director

For further information regarding the Company, contact:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the Company's plans and programs for its exploration portfolio in Africa, and the anticipated benefits to the Company and its shareholders of the OTCQB listing and trading of its common shares thereunder. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298328

Source: Lithium Africa Corp.