

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $5.330 billion, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $4.487 billion, or $0.56 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $177.751 billion from $165.609 billion last year.



Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.330 Bln. vs. $4.487 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $177.751 Bln vs. $165.609 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.72 To $ 0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: 4 % To 5 %



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