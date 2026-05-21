Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a non-provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") in connection with the Company's expanding artificial intelligence strategy focused on mineral evaluation, geological intelligence, and transaction management.

The patent application was filed pursuant to 35 U.S.C. §111(a) under U.S. Patent Application No. 19/680,101. The title of the invention is: "Systems and Methods for Parcel-Level Mineral Evaluation and Transaction Management Using Integrated Geological Data and Probabilistic Scoring."

The patent application addresses challenges within mineral exploration and mineral property evaluation, where geological, geochemical, mining claim, and property data are often fragmented across multiple unconnected sources and formats, requiring significant manual analysis and limiting parcel-level mineral assessment capabilities. Existing real estate and exploration workflows generally operate independently and often lack integrated tools for mineral potential evaluation, transaction management, and document verification. NovaRed's technology is intended to provide a unified platform integrating geological datasets, probabilistic scoring methodologies, parcel-level mineral evaluation, transaction workflows, and document verification mechanisms to support mineral assessment and decision-making processes.

The patent application relates to a technology platform designed to integrate geological datasets, geochemical records, mining claim information, parcel-level mineral evaluation methodologies, probabilistic scoring models, transaction management capabilities, and document verification systems to support exploration targeting, asset evaluation, and mineral property workflows.

The platform is intended to incorporate multiple geological and exploration inputs, including historical exploration records, geophysical and geochemical datasets, remote sensing information, property-level information, and other technical inputs to assist in mineral evaluation, exploration targeting, and decision-support processes.

The Company believes artificial intelligence and advanced analytical technologies may play an increasing role in the future of mineral exploration, project evaluation, and resource development.

"This filing represents an important step in NovaRed's technology and intellectual property strategy as we continue advancing AI-driven tools designed to enhance mineral evaluation, exploration intelligence, and decision-making processes," stated Brian Gross, President & CEO of NovaRed Mining.

The filing reflects NovaRed's continued focus on developing technology-enabled approaches to mineral assessment, exploration workflows, and transaction management within the mining sector. This application supersedes the provisional patent application that the Company announced in its news release dated April 17, 2026. While a provision patent provides the filer with 12-month patent pending status and provides the filer with precedence over competing applications that are subsequently filed, a non-provisional patent application is the formal, legally binding document that gets reviewed by the patent office and ultimately matures into an enforceable patent when approved.

About Novared Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Mr. Amsterdam's expected advisory role, the anticipated benefits of his appointment, the Company's ESG positioning, responsible critical-minerals strategy, stakeholder engagement, technology-driven mineral exploration strategy, and the advancement of the Company's British Columbia copper-gold exploration portfolio.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the review and potential success of the Company's non-provisional patent application, the planned use of AI technology on the Wilmac Project and its potential success, the use of the technology by third-parties and the Company's ability to generate revenue from such technologies, and the development of additional mineral exploration-related technologies.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the 2026 IP/AMT survey results may not support, or may revise, the geological interpretations described in this news release; the possibility that historical exploration data acquired by the Company may not be reproducible by current acquisition methods or may be subject to limitations not previously identified; the continued availability of capital and financing; the ability to satisfy option earn-in requirements on the timelines contemplated, including with respect to the Trojan-Condor Corridor; failure to receive acceptance for filing by the Canadian Securities Exchange of the Trojan-Condor Corridor option amending agreement on the timelines contemplated, or at all; risks inherent in mineral exploration; adverse weather or terrain conditions that may delay or prevent fieldwork; tenure grant, renewal and permitting outcomes, including under British Columbia's revised mineral tenure system; Indigenous and community consultation requirements; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298327

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.