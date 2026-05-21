Highlights

Exclusive access to MMA.INC's global combat sports ecosystem 1 of 5M+ social media followers, 530,000 user profiles and 800+ verified gyms across 16 countries

of 5M+ social media followers, 530,000 user profiles and 800+ verified gyms across 16 countries MMA.INC's roster includes strategic advisors Conor McGregor (who was announced this week to headline UFC 329 against Max Holloway on July 11, 2026 in his first UFC appearance in five years 2 ) and Donald Trump Jr., cofounder John Kavanagh and board director and UFC commentator Laura Sanko

) and Donald Trump Jr., cofounder John Kavanagh and board director and UFC commentator Laura Sanko 50/50 net revenue share in Year 1, transitioning to 75/25 in favor of Precision thereafter, with no upfront capital investment

All Precision products are U.S. manufactured and third party tested, positioning the Company as a compliance first operator

New high margin commercialization vertical into a large and engaged athletic community

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "Precision"), a publicly traded wellness company building a platform for high quality peptide formulations, today provides additional detail on its previously announced Exclusive Strategic Marketing Agreement (the "Agreement") with Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited ("MMA"), and outlines the strategic significance of the partnership for the Company's commercialization roadmap.

A Differentiated Channel Into the Global Combat Sports Community

Under the Agreement, Precision has secured exclusive marketing rights across MMA.INC's digitally connected combat sports ecosystem, which the Company believes represents a highly engaged, performance driven and recovery-focused consumer demographic.

As at September 2025, MMA.INC's platform includes over 5 million social media followers, approximately 530,000 user profiles, more than 75,000 active students, over 18,000 published gym profiles and more than 800 verified gym partners across 16 countries. Its platform assets span TrainAlta (a B2C training and participation platform), BJJLink (a gym management SaaS platform), Hype, and MixedMartialArts.com, all connected by a single sign on user infrastructure.

The partnership is strategically aligned with MMA.INC's rapidly expanding combat sports participation ecosystem. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, mixed martial arts, wrestling, boxing and related disciplines place significant physical demands on participants, creating natural demand for advanced recovery, resilience and performance optimization solutions.

MMA.INC's Leadership and Advisory Roster

MMA.INC's board and strategic advisory roster bring substantial cultural and commercial weight to the partnership. As publicly disclosed by MMA.INC, members include:

John Kavanagh , cofounder of MMA.INC, founder of SBG Ireland, World MMA Coach of the Year 2012 and longtime head coach to Conor McGregor, widely regarded as a leading martial arts coach

, cofounder of MMA.INC, founder of SBG Ireland, World MMA Coach of the Year 2012 and longtime head coach to Conor McGregor, widely regarded as a leading martial arts coach Conor McGregor , former UFC champion and a globally recognized figure in combat sports, who serves as a strategic advisor to MMA.INC and, as announced this week, will headline UFC 329 against Max Holloway on July 11, 2026 in his first UFC appearance in five years²

, former UFC champion and a globally recognized figure in combat sports, who serves as a strategic advisor to MMA.INC and, as announced this week, will headline UFC 329 against Max Holloway on July 11, 2026 in his first UFC appearance in five years² Donald Trump Jr. , strategic advisor to MMA.INC, Director of Trump Media and Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) (NYSE Texas: DJT), operator of Truth Social, and cofounder of World Liberty Financial

, strategic advisor to MMA.INC, Director of Trump Media and Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) (NYSE Texas: DJT), operator of Truth Social, and cofounder of World Liberty Financial Laura Sanko, UFC commentator, former professional fighter and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt, who became the first female colour commentator in UFC history

In addition, MMA.INC has established an enterprise partnership with UFC Gym to roll out its Warrior Training Program across 150 plus UFC Gym locations globally.1

The Company believes the combination of MMA.INC's leadership profile, ecosystem scale and commercial momentum provides Precision with a differentiated distribution channel available in the wellness and performance category today.

Capitalizing on the Industry Shift to Compliant, U.S. Manufactured Peptides

The peptide category has expanded rapidly as consumer demand for advanced recovery, performance optimization, preventative health and longevity solutions has accelerated.3 At the same time, regulators are increasingly focused on manufacturing standards, product quality, labeling and commercialization practices.3 Precision believes this regulatory transition will accelerate a broader industry shift toward compliant, domestically manufactured and quality controlled providers.

Historically, large portions of the peptide market have operated through fragmented offshore manufacturing and grey market distribution channels with inconsistent quality standards.3 Precision's peptide products are manufactured in the United States and undergo third party testing protocols designed to emphasize purity, consistency and quality assurance, positioning the Company as an operator during this industry transition.

Commercial Structure

Under the Agreement, net revenue derived from MMA sourced customer sales will be shared equally between the parties on a 50/50 basis during the first twelve (12) months of the partnership, transitioning to a 75/25 split in favor of Precision for the remainder of the term. Following any termination or expiration of the Agreement, the parties will continue to share net revenue on sales to MMA referred customers for a twelve (12) month tail period.

All peptide products sold under the Agreement will be manufactured in the United States of America and will comply with all applicable U.S. regulatory requirements and standards, including those set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and any other applicable regulatory authority.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"This partnership is one of the most strategically aligned commercial channels we could have engineered for Precision. MMA.INC has assembled the largest and most engaged digital ecosystem in global combat sports, supported by a leadership and advisory roster that includes Conor McGregor, Donald Trump Jr., John Kavanagh and Laura Sanko. Combined with Precision's uncompromising commitment to U.S. manufacturing and third party testing, we believe this partnership positions the Company to become the peptide brand of choice for one of the world's most performance driven consumer audiences."

Nick Langton, Founder and CEO of MMA.INC., also commented:

"This partnership establishes an entirely new commercial vertical for MMA.INC and positions the Company at the intersection of several major long-term growth trends, including recovery therapeutics, longevity, preventative health and regulated peptide commercialization."

Further details regarding product launches, marketing campaigns and commercialization milestones are expected to be announced in subsequent updates.

Source

1 MMA.INC (NYSE American: MMA) Corporate Presentation, September 2025. Available at [https://ir.mma.inc/news-events/presentations].

2 https://www.ufc.com/news/conor-mcgregor-headline-international-fight-week-against-max-holloway https://www.mma.inc/mma-inc-nyse-american-mma-enters-exclusive-50-50-revenue-share-peptide-partnership-with-precision-peptide-cse-bpc

3 https://www.mma.inc/mma-inc-nyse-american-mma-enters-exclusive-50-50-revenue-share-peptide-partnership-with-precision-peptide-cse-bpc

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com.

About Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited

With over 5 million social media followers, 530,000 user profiles, 75,000+ active students, 18,000 published gyms and 800 verified gyms across 22 countries across its various assets, MMA.INC continues to transform the martial arts landscape and deliver unparalleled value to its stakeholders:

A Global Platform: Operating across 22 countries, MMA.INC connects local gyms with global communities and customers in a single, connected network of value.

Get Paid to Train: Engaging in training, streaming, coaching or simply supporting any activity, will earn Experience Points (XP), which is transparently logged on chain and can be redeemed for real rewards.

One Unified Ecosystem: With existing platform assets including BJJLink, TrainAlta, Hype and MixedMartialArts.com, MMA.INC provides a complete platform that covers training, community, content and fandom like no other.

For more information, visit www.mma.inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the anticipated benefits and strategic significance of the Agreement with MMA; the expected commercialization of the Company's peptide products through MMA.INC's combat sports ecosystem; the anticipated revenue share structure and related commercial outcomes under the Agreement; the expected product launches, marketing campaigns and commercialization milestones to be announced in subsequent updates; MMA.INC's revenue targets and growth projections; the anticipated impact of U.S. regulatory developments on the peptide therapy market and the Company's business; and the Company's positioning as a compliance-first operator in the peptide category.

Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including that: the Agreement with MMA will continue in its current form and on the terms described herein; no adverse regulatory, scientific, manufacturing, or supply chain developments will materially delay or prevent commercialization of the Company's products through MMA.INC's ecosystem; MMA.INC's platform metrics, user engagement and commercial partnerships will continue to develop as currently contemplated; the current U.S. regulatory environment will continue to support a transition toward compliant, domestically manufactured peptide products; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a manner materially adverse to the Company.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Company is unable to successfully commercialize its peptide products through MMA.INC's ecosystem on the timelines currently contemplated, or at all; the risk that the Agreement does not generate the anticipated revenue or commercial benefits; the risk that MMA.INC's platform engagement, user growth or commercial partnerships do not develop as expected; the risk that regulatory developments in the peptide category do not favour compliant, U.S.-manufactured operators as anticipated; and the risk that the Company's products do not achieve adequate consumer acceptance within the combat sports community.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298324

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.