Americold Realty Trust: Americold Expands European Retail Operations With Addition of Jerónimo Martins

ATLANTA and LISBON, Portugal, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold, a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled facilities, today announced a new long-term relationship with Jerónimo Martins, Portugal's leading retail group, further advancing its growing portfolio of retail operations across Europe.

"Supporting key customer partnerships and expanding our retail business globally are key growth priorities for Americold in 2026," said Rob Chambers, Chief Executive Officer at Americold. "This marks our second large retail customer win in Europe over the past year and reflects continued growth of our platform, building on decades of experience serving large retail customers globally. Our expertise in this operationally intense segment of the market is an important differentiator for Americold and positions us to capture additional long-term growth opportunities with both retail and QSR customers."

Under the multi-year agreement, Americold will manage the storage and store case pick fulfillment of approximately 12 million cases of frozen products annually, serving roughly 300 retail stores across Portugal.

"Americold's proven expertise in temperature-controlled warehousing and its ability to ensure operational reliability were key factors in this relationship," said Ricardo Mestre, Logistics Director, Jerónimo Martins. "Their capacity to scale, invest in infrastructure, and tailor operations to our needs makes Americold a strong partner in supporting our store network across Portugal."

Operations are centralized at Americold's Lisbon facility, reinforcing its role as a strategic cold chain hub for the Portuguese retail market. More broadly, this work reflects continued momentum in Americold's European business, driven by growing demand from leading retailers across the region.

To support these operations, Americold has enhanced the Lisbon facility, including refurbishing cold storage chambers and increasing throughput capacity. These investments highlight Americold's ability to respond quickly and deliver a combination of operational expertise, technology, and tailored solutions for large-scale retail networks.

"Americold's ability to deliver high-performance solutions for leading retailers is reflected in this new relationship with Jerónimo Martins," said Richard Winnall, President, International at Americold. "At this scale, store-ready fulfillment requires precision and consistency. This is where our standardized operating model and experienced teams create meaningful value, enabling scalable execution for customers like Jerónimo Martins."

The collaboration has also created more than 80 new jobs, expanding the site's workforce by over 40% and reinforcing Americold's commitment to supporting local employment and operational excellence.

About Americold

Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with a more than 120-year legacy of innovation and reliability. With more than 220 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America - totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet - Americold ensures the safe, efficient movement of refrigerated products worldwide.

Our facilities are an integral part of the global food supply chain, connecting producers, processors, distributors, and retailers with tailored, value-added services supported by responsive and reliable supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise, smart technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers world-class service that creates lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve. Visit www.americold.com to learn more.

Americold Contacts:

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Telephone: 678-459-1959

Email: investor.relations@americold.com

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