Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or "the Company") announces that it has elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting in reliance on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933")

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting semi-annual reporting, the Company intends to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and to allocate additional time and resources toward advancing its business objectives.

The Company confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933, as it is a venture issuer with its securities listed on a recognized exchange, has annual revenues of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of more than 12 months, and has filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

Pursuant to CBO 51-933, the Company has elected not to file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. The first interim period for which the Company will rely on the exemption is the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, for which the Company will not file interim financial statements or related MD&A. The Company's first semi annual reporting period will be the six-month period ending December 31, 2026. The Company intends to continue reporting on a semi-annual basis, subject to the continued availability of CBO 51-933 and the Company remaining eligible thereunder.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and related MD&A, as well as interim financial statements and related MD&A for its six-month periods, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company will also continue to comply with its timely disclosure obligations under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Additionally, the SBMI announces that in consideration for $250,000 USD, it has granted a Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") pursuant to lead and zinc produced by the Company's mines in Arizona, including the properties known as the Columbia/Gold Queen Mine, the King Tut Mine, the SuperChamp Mine, and the Buckeye Mine, all of which are located in Arizona, and including any future mines acquired by SBMI in Arizona. The terms of the NSR shall be calculated as twenty per cent (20%) of the gross value of all lead and zinc shipped from the properties, less allowable deductions, to a maximum of $100,000 USD over any 12month period.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; shareholder, audit and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298342

Source: Silver Bullet Mines Corp.