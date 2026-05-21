Bird Construction Inc: Bird Receives Inaugural Investment Grade Credit Rating

MISSISSAUGA. Ontario, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company") (TSX: BDT) announced today that DBRS Limited ("Morningstar DBRS") has assigned the Company an investment-grade Issuer Rating of BBB (low) with a Stable trend.

In assigning the rating, Morningstar DBRS highlighted Bird's solid Canadian market position and diversified sector expertise across Industrial, Buildings, and Infrastructure, supported by high self-perform capabilities, disciplined project selection and risk management, and conservative financial policies. Morningstar DBRS also noted Bird's strong financial risk profile.

"This inaugural investment-grade credit rating represents an important milestone for Bird and reflects the strength of our diversified operating model, disciplined financial management, and unwavering focus on risk management," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird Construction. "This recognition from Morningstar DBRS enhances our financial flexibility and supports our ability to continue executing our long-term strategy while delivering reliable value for our clients, partners, and shareholders."

Bird expects that an investment-grade rating will enhance access to domestic and international capital markets and support competitive and flexible financing options, while reinforcing the Company's commitment to maintaining a conservative balance sheet.

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 105 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, statements identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "view" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the expected benefits of Bird's investment grade rating-

This forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks Relating to the Business" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Without limiting the foregoing, there can be no assurance that the Company will maintain an investment grade rating or realize any of the expected benefits of the Company's investment grade rating. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. This forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Rachel Pattimore

Vice President, Investor Relations

(403) 520-2621

investor.relations@bird.ca