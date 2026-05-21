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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 15:25
1,570 Euro
+6,08 % +0,090
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5901,72016:20
Dow Jones News
21.05.2026 15:57 Uhr
214 Leser
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Funding Circle Holdings Plc: RAG-Result of AGM

DJ RAG-Result of AGM 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
RAG-Result of AGM 
21-May-2026 / 14:21 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 May 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 

Poll Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting 

Following its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to 
shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll.  Resolutions 1 to 14 
were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions.  The table set out 
below shows the votes cast on each resolution. 

                          Votes for      Votes against   Total votes cast 
                                                        Votes 
Resolution                                             withheld 
                          Number   %    Number   %    Number   % of 
                                                  ISC 
 
 
       To receive the Annual Report and 
1.      Accounts of the Company for the year 229,541,881 100.00 2,841   0.00  229,544,722 75.32% 10,549 
       ended 31 December 2025 
 
 
       To approve the Directors' 
2.      Remuneration Report for the year   224,012,817 97.59  5,531,450 2.41  229,544,267 75.32% 11,004 
       ended 31 December 2025 
 
 
3.      To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers  229,051,721 99.79  487,553  0.21  229,539,274 75.32% 15,997 
       LLP as auditors of the Company 
 
 
4.      To authorise the Audit Committee to  229,098,228 99.81  442,841  0.19  229,541,069 75.32% 14,202 
       fix the remuneration of the auditors 
 
 
5.      To re-elect Ken Stannard as a     222,613,841 96.98  6,935,654 3.02  229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 
       Director 
 
 
6.      To re-elect Lisa Jacobs as Director  229,503,868 99.98  45,627   0.02  229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 
 
7.      To re-elect Tony Nicol as a Director 229,461,062 99.96  88,433   0.04  229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 
 
8.      To re-elect Helen Beck as a Director 224,646,486 97.86  4,903,009 2.14  229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 
 
9.      To elect Maeve Byrne as a Director  229,531,557 99.99  17,938   0.01  229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 
 
10.      To elect Richard Harvey        229,535,703 99.99  13,792   0.01  229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 
 
11.      To re-elect Hendrik Nelis as a    218,130,010 95.03  11,419,485 4.97  229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 
       Director 
 
 
12.      To re-elect Neil Rimer as a Director 225,384,783 98.19  4,164,485 1.81  229,549,268 75.33% 6,003 
 
13.      Political donations          221,792,079 96.65  7,685,371 3.35  229,477,450 75.30% 77,821 
 
14.      Directors' authority to allot shares 229,102,979 99.81  446,697  0.19  229,549,676 75.33% 5,595 
 
15.      Disapplication of pre-emption rights 222,196,865 96.80  7,349,069 3.20  229,545,934 75.32% 9,337 
       * 
 
 
       Disapplication of pre-emption rights 
16.      in connection with an acquisition or 222,211,073 96.80  7,334,973 3.20  229,546,046 75.32% 9,225 
       specified capital investment* 
 
 
17.      Purchase of own shares*        229,446,897 99.99  30,344   0.01  229,477,241 75.30% 78,030 
 
18.      Notice of general meeting*      229,416,078 99.94  134,098  0.06  229,550,176 75.33% 5,095

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried.

To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website.

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast. Votes "For" include discretionary votes. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 19 May 2026, the voting record date, was 304,741,576 (including treasury shares). The Company held 7,044,269 shares in treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at the voting record date was 297,697,307.

For and on behalf of

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Sarah Whiteley

Company Secretary

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than GBP17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 428265 
EQS News ID:  2331688 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2331688&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2026 09:21 ET (13:21 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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