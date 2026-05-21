American Rebel Holdings: American Rebel Light Beer Brings "Rebel Light" - America's Patriotic Beer to the Indianapolis 500 - The Coldest, Most Patriotic Beer at the Greatest Race on Earth

American Rebel Light Beer teams with El Bandido Yankee Tequila for a four-day Indianapolis 500 weekend activation at official IMS-Lot 4 on the Turn 4 side near Gate 9, backed by Zink Distributing Co.

NASHVILLE, TN AND INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB), creator of American Rebel Light Beer and America's Patriotic Brand, is bringing the full force of the Rebel Light to Indianapolis for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - one of the most iconic and celebrated sporting events in the world, where hundreds of thousands of patriotic Americans will gather over four days to celebrate life, freedom, and the pursuit of going as fast as humanly possible.

From Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, May 24, 2026, American Rebel Light Beer will operate a high-energy brand activation at the corner of Georgetown Road and 25th Street in Indianapolis - a prime fan-corridor location identified on the official 2026 IMS master map as Lot 4, near Gate 9 on the Turn 4 side of the Speedway. This puts American Rebel Light Beer directly in the path of the massive wave of race fans who make the Indianapolis 500 the largest single-day sporting event in the world.

Reserved seating for Race Day is sold out for the second consecutive year. With fans arriving in force Thursday through Sunday, this is exactly where America's Patriotic Beer belongs.

CEO Andy Ross: "Gentlemen, Start Your Engines and Crack a Rebel Light"

"Indy 500 weekend is where American Rebel belongs - around fans who love horsepower, freedom, live music and a great time. American Rebel Light Beer is built for the Americans who show up, work hard, and love this country. We're proud to show up in Indianapolis with El Bandido Yankee Tequila, our Indiana distributor Zink Distributing, and a mission that gives back to the VFW. Gentlemen, start your engines and crack a Rebel Light."

- Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer, American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Light Beer Outpost: Where Speed Meets the Spirit of America

The American Rebel activation at Georgetown Road and 25th Street is more than a tent and a cooler - it is a full-throttle, live-brand destination purpose-built for the patriots, race fans, and freedom-lovers who define the Indianapolis 500 experience. Ice-cold American Rebel Light Beer tall boys will be flowing all weekend long as fans gather before, during, and after the races, concerts, and celebrations that make this one of the most cherished events on the American calendar.

The weekend's lineup is built for the American Rebel audience:

Thursday - Activation opens; fan arrivals and atmosphere build

Friday (Carb Day) - Final practice day combined with a major concert at the Speedway

Saturday (Legends Day) - Race-week tradition, fan celebrations, and live entertainment

Sunday (Race Day + Snake Pit) - The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 with the legendary Snake Pit concert

Every one of these moments is a perfect match for a brand built on fast cars, live music, and unapologetic American pride.

American Rebel Light Beer Event with a Purpose: El Bandido Yankee Tequila and the VFW

For this landmark activation, American Rebel is proud to stand side-by-side with El Bandido Yankee Tequila - a brand that shares American Rebel's fearless, rebellious spirit and its commitment to standing out from the crowd. Together, the two brands are creating an unforgettable Indianapolis 500 destination experience.

More importantly, this activation is mission-driven:

A portion of all activation proceeds will be donated directly to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)

American Rebel will make an additional corporate donation to the VFW in support of veterans, their families, and the values they dedicated their lives to defend

The partnership honors the sacrifice, patriotism, and American resilience that defines both the Indianapolis 500 and the Rebel community

This is not just a sponsorship. This is American Rebel showing up - for veterans, for fans, and for the America we all love.

Powered by Zink Distributing: Indiana's Distribution Success Story

American Rebel's Indianapolis presence is powered by its Indiana distribution partner, Zink Distributing - a company established in 2001 that operates a 136,000-square-foot facility and serves all or part of 16 Indiana counties.

When American Rebel announced its partnership with Zink in May 2025, it marked the beginning of one of the brand's most successful state-level rollouts in history. By late August 2025, American Rebel reported that the Indiana launch through Zink had achieved:

10% off-premise penetration in under a month

17 cases per on-premise point of distribution

16-ounce tall boys accounting for nearly 75% of volume sold in the state

The Indy 500 activation is the natural culmination of that momentum - putting American Rebel Light Beer directly in front of hundreds of thousands of Indiana fans and visitors from across the country at one of the most watched events in American sports.

American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand at America's Greatest Race

The Indianapolis 500 activation is the latest chapter in American Rebel's accelerating motorsports and live-event brand strategy. The Company has built its identity in the arenas, tracks, and fields where patriotic Americans gather - and the results speak for themselves. Recent American Rebel activations include:

NHRA Gatornationals

Virginia NHRA Nationals

Country Stampede Music Festival

Bristol Dragway

Fort Campbell's Week of the Eagles Concert

The Indianapolis 500 is another key piece of that strategy - the perfect intersection of motorsports, music, patriotism, and community. With hundreds of thousands of fans descending on Indianapolis over four days, this weekend could delivers the largest live-audience brand moment in American Rebel's history to date.

Where to Find American Rebel Light Beer at the Indy 500

Location: Georgetown Road and 25th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana (Lot 4, near Gate 9, Turn 4 side of Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

Dates: Thursday, May 21 - Sunday, May 24, 2026

Fans, consumers, distributors, and media are encouraged to stop by, crack a cold Rebel Light, raise one for the VFW, and experience America's Patriotic Brand in person.

Fans and Customers can become Investors through the recently launched Reg CF offering to build and expand America's Next Great Brand - American Rebel

As part of the American Rebel community, patriotic consumers, fans, and supporters can also learn more about the Company's recently launched Regulation CF investment offering by visiting American Rebel Reg CF Offering at https://invest.americanrebelbeer.com

We've spent 10 years building the most loyal patriotic audience in America. Now we're giving them a new all-natural light beer, brewed with U.S. ingredients, and distributed through the same elite networks that handle Coors and Anheuser-Busch. Investors now have a special opportunity for 15% bonus shares, merchandise, VIP events, and more as we scale it.

81% of Patriots Prefer Domestic Light Beers

Our audience has an 81% preference for domestic light beers. American Rebel Light Beer is the only all-natural domestic lager on the market made for them. Brewed with U.S.-sourced ingredients, it's a cleaner, better-tasting beer backed by a brand millions already trust.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) is America's Patriotic Brand - a consumer lifestyle company built on the values of freedom, self-reliance, and American heritage. Founded by CEO Andy Ross, the Company began with branded safes and personal security products and has expanded into beverages, apparel, and accessories. American Rebel designs, markets, and sells a growing portfolio of products and beverages inspired by the patriotic spirit of its customer base, and operates across multiple consumer verticals including its beverage division and branded lifestyle products.

With the introduction and growth of American Rebel Light Beer, the Company continues to execute its distribution-first strategy while building American Rebel as America's Patriotic Brand. American Rebel is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com and americanrebel.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by CEO Andy Ross: THE AMERICAN REBEL STORY

Transfer Agent: Securities Transfer Corporation | 2901 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 380 | Plano, TX 75093 | (469) 633-0101 | www.stctransfer.com

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com | www.americanrebel.com

SEC Filings: www.sec.gov | CIK: AREB

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager crafted for patriots who love their country and want crisp, clean, full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream - anchored by its signature brand statement:

"America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer."

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A BETTER FOR YOU PREMIUM LIGHT LAGER BUILT TO WIN

American Rebel Light Beer is crafted for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that celebrates freedom and the American spirit. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

Calories 110 per 12 oz Carbs 4g per 12 oz ABV 4.2% Recipe 100% all malt - no adjuncts, no corn syrups, no rice extracts Process Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and "brilliant" clarity Brewed by City Brewing Company, La Crosse, Wisconsin, in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in 18 states - including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas - and continues to expand nationwide as America's Patriotic, "better for you" light beer.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonk establishments up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand pursues a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with leading wholesalers to rapidly expand retail and on-premise availability and build nationwide momentum.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com.

Retail and Distribution Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Contact:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this release that are not historical facts, including statements regarding American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s business strategy, future growth initiatives, marketing activations, retail expansion, brand development, consumer engagement, sponsorship activations, media exposure, and anticipated business performance are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These include changes in consumer demand, market conditions, competition, sponsorship effectiveness, retail acceptance, distribution expansion efforts, operational execution, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and American Rebel Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise them except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-light-beer-brings-%22rebel-light%22-americas-patriotic-beer-1169039