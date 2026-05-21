Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc expands Americas footprint through multi-year online sportsbook partnership with Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited

Lottery and gaming operator selects Kambi's market-leading Turnkey Sportsbook solution to scale its online sports betting ambitions, with an initial focus on upcoming market launches in Central America and the Caribbean

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, has signed a multi-year online sports betting partnership with Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited (CBN), which will see the lottery and gaming operator leverage Kambi's Turnkey Sportsbook product as it scales its online sports betting operations in South and Central America, and the Caribbean.



Under the terms of the multi-year deal, Kambi will power the sports betting operations of CBN's LET'S BET and APOSTEMOS brands, with an initial focus on Central America, and the Caribbean which is scheduled to launch imminently.



Kambi was selected by CBN as its online sportsbook provider due to the strength of its end-to-end sports betting solution, which combines advanced pricing and trading capabilities and player engagement features with AI-driven CRM tooling and a cutting-edge, modern front-end experience enabling CBN to differentiate against competitors.



The agreement aligns with Kambi's expansion strategy across the Americas and further strengthens the company's positioning as the region's premier B2B sportsbook provider. The partnership also supports CBN's strategic evolution from a predominantly lottery-led business into a fully-fledged digital sports betting operator, underpinned by a scalable, best-in-class online sportsbook solution.



Werner Becher, Kambi Group CEO, said: "We are very pleased to have agreed this multi-year partnership with CBN to support their sports betting operations though their LET'S BET and APOSTEMOS brands. Kambi's selection is a clear testament to our strong track record in supporting ambitious sportsbook operators throughout the Americas, and we look forward to working closely with CBN and capitalising on the potential of this deal."



Kirk Arends, CBN President, Lottery and Gaming, added: "As we strategically expand our lottery and iGaming business across South and Central America, and the Caribbean, launching a new online sportsbook platform was a critical step in elevating the player experience. It was essential to select a partner with a best-in-class online sportsbook solution. Kambi's end-to-end technology, combined with its deep regional expertise, positions us to differentiate our offering and deliver a more engaging, modern sports betting experience for our players."



Founded in 1897, CBN is a global technology provider with a long-standing heritage in delivering secure solutions for governments and lotteries. Originally established as a supplier of security-printed products to the Government of Canada, CBN has evolved into a global leader in software development and systems integration, delivering complex, secure solutions across currency, civil identity, driver and vehicle, border security, excise control, and lottery and gaming.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft

Head of PR & Communications

Andy.Roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi's portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group's partners include ATG, Bally's Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

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