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WKN: A114S0 | ISIN: MT0000780107 | Ticker-Symbol: 7KB
Stuttgart
21.05.26 | 17:18
14,100 Euro
-0,70 % -0,100
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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KAMBI GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMBI GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,92014,40017:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Kambi Group Plc: Bulletin from Kambi Group plc's Annual General Meeting 2026

Kambi Group plc of Company Registration Number C49768 (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting on the 21May 2026 at Avenue 77 Complex, A4, Triq in-Negozju, Zone 3, Central Business District, Birkirkara, CBD3010, Malta (the "Meeting")

__________________________________________________________________________

Sixteen resolutions were presented to the Meeting. Thirteen ordinary resolutions (resolutions A - M) were approved:

  • Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025 were approved
  • Remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2025 was approved
  • Number of Board Members 2026 was approved
  • Board Members' fees 2026 were approved
  • Anders Ström, Patrick Clase, Marlene Forsell, Kristian Nylén, Benjamin Cherniak and Ronnie Bodinger were re-elected as Directors
  • Anders Ström was appointed Chairperson of the Board
  • Guidelines on the appointment and composition of the Nomination Committee were approved
  • Forvis Mazars Malta were re-appointed as external auditors

All three extraordinary resolutions, resolutions N - P, obtained one majority of two required in terms of Clause 135 of the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta), and in terms of Article 54.2 of the Articles of Association of the Company. To this end, an Extraordinary General Meeting is being convened within 30 days of today's Annual General Meeting, as per proviso in same Clause, to take a fresh vote on the proposed resolutions.

By order of the Board

Sarah Fenech
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof
SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability
Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com
Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

About Kambi

Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi's portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group's partners include ATG, Bally's Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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