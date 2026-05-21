Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will release its first quarter fiscal 2027 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Management will host a webcast with an accompanying slide presentation and conference call on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participants can access the live webcast by visiting this link. To access the call by phone, participants can use the following dial-in information:

Domestic: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Access code: 208616

A replay of the teleconference will be available until June 18, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay access code is 54078. A replay of the webcast can be accessed until June 4, 2027.

About Argan

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of construction and related services to the power industry. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated industrial construction, fabrication and plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides teledata infrastructure services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521193394/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact:

David Watson

301.315.0027



Investor Relations:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

argan@imsinvestorrelations.com