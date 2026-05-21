

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $135.57 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $151.41 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 108723.5% to $1.11 billion from $1.02 million last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $135.57 Mln. vs. $151.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $1.11 Bln vs. $1.02 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News