Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Interroll publishes Sustainability Report 2025



22.05.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, May 22, 2026 - Interroll Holding AG has published its Sustainability Report 2025 today. The report was approved by the Board of Directors on May 20, 2026. "Sustainability Report 2025 reflects our commitment to responsible growth, disciplined governance, and long-term value creation." said Markus Asch, CEO Interroll Group. "It shows how sustainability is embedded in how we lead the company and how we prepare Interroll for the future".

Interroll manages sustainability as a business and risk topic. The main levers are product energy efficiency, resilient and compliant supply chains, robust operations, and transparent product data. These factors influence customer value, market access, cost exposure, and long-term competitiveness. This year the main elements of the Sustainability Report 2025 include: The new Sustainability Framework , structured around People, Planet, and Product reflects a refined double materiality assessment with nine material topics: Within the People pillar, the ISO 45001 coverage increased to 50.7% highlighting the Group's continued focus on occupational health and safety, with LTIR reduction remaining a key priority. The supplier due diligence assessments confirmed that no cases of forced, and child labor were identified. Within the Planet pillar, total greenhouse gas emissions reached 331,188.6 tCO2e, with 98.5 percent originating from Scope 3, highlighting the continued challenge of reducing value chain emissions. At the same time, progress was made in the energy transition, with the share of renewable electricity increasing to 73.4 percent, with further increases planned. Within the Product pillar, product-related emissions from materials and product use remain the main reduction focus.

, structured around People, Planet, and Product reflects a refined double materiality assessment with nine material topics: A structured Governance and Control approach , that includes Board-level oversight through the Sustainability Committee, a clear executive accountability within Group Management and integration into governance, risk and control systems.

, that includes Board-level oversight through the Sustainability Committee, a clear executive accountability within Group Management and integration into governance, risk and control systems. An ESG risk management integrated into Interroll's overall risk management, using harmonized methodologies, defined responsibilities, holistic coverage, and a defined risk appetite to ensure consistent steering of risks. The Sustainability Report 2025 is available on Interroll's Investor Relations website.



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News