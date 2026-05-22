Compagnie Financière Richemont SA: Richemont announces the end of the share buyback programme initiated in May 2023 and the launch of a new programme

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

22 MAY 2026



RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES THE END OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME INITIATED IN MAY 2023 AND THE LAUNCH OF A NEW PROGRAMME





Richemont's three-year share buyback programme announced on 12 May 2023 expired on 21 May 2026. Under the programme, the Company repurchased a total of 2'195'000 'A' shares, representing 0.37% of the capital and 0.20% of the voting rights of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA.

Richemont's share purchase history can be found on the Company's website at: https://www.richemont.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buybacks/

In addition, Richemont announces a new programme starting 26 May 2026 to buy back up to 10 million 'A' shares, representing 1.69% of the capital and 0.93% of the voting rights of the Company.

Purchases will be effected through 'A' share purchases on SIX Swiss Exchange at prevailing market prices. The 'A' shares acquired will not be cancelled and no second trading line will be introduced as a consequence of the buyback programme. The 'A' shares to be acquired will be held in treasury to hedge awards to executives and employees under the Group's long term incentive plan. The initiation of the buyback programme has been approved by the Swiss Takeover Board.

Richemont currently holds 3 million 'A' shares in treasury. Those shares represent 0.51% of the capital and 0.28% of the voting rights of the Company.

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their creativity and craftsmanship. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Vhernier; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, G/FORE, Gianvito Rossi, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey, Serapian as well as TimeVallée and Watchfinder & Co. Find out more at https://www.richemont.com/.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont 'A' shares are also listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont's secondary listing.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Alessandra Girolami, Group Investor Relations Director

James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive

Investors/analysts enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net ; richemont@teneo.com

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