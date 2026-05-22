

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss wealth management firm Julius Baer Gruppe AG (JBAXY.PK, JBARF.PK, BAER.SW), in its four-month trading statement, on Friday reported all-time high assets under management and exceptional client activity. Net new money inflows were 3 billion Swiss francs in the period.



Looking ahead, the company said it does not currently anticipate a return to the exceptionally high levels of client activity seen in the first quarter of 2026 in the coming months following the softening in client activity observed in April.



However, the company projects substantially higher IFRS net profit for the first half of 2026 than the same period last year, with strong overall performance in the opening months - supported by the absence of significant one-off effects



The firm also reconfirmed its net new money target of 4 percent to 5 percent by 2028.



In the interim management statement for the first four months of 2026, the company reported gross margin increased to 90 basis points, compared to an underlying level of 80 bp in the second half of fiscal 2025, driven by a significant rise in client activity.



The company noted that activity-driven income was particularly strong during the first three months of the year, before easing notably in April.



Assets under management was 528 billion Swiss francs, reflecting a 1 percent increase since year-end 2025. The growth was driven by positive market performance and net new money inflows.



The company also announced that it has appointed Thomas Frauenlob and Rajesh Manwani to its Executive Board, effective June 1.



Frauenlob is Co-Head Region Western Markets & Switzerland, based in Zurich, and Manwani is Co-Head Global Products & Solutions, based in Singapore.



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