BH Macro Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
BH Macro Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)
(The "Company")
LEI Number:549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
22 May 2026
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL on 11 June 2026 at 9.45am.
The Notice of AGM was posted to shareholders yesterday.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
END