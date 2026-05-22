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WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 08:10
4,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9404,96008:10
4,9404,96007:47
PR Newswire
22.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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BH Macro Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting

BH Macro Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

BH Macro Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

(The "Company")

LEI Number:549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

22 May 2026

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL on 11 June 2026 at 9.45am.

The Notice of AGM was posted to shareholders yesterday.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END

© 2026 PR Newswire
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