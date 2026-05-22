BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2026
Attached is a link to the April 2026 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.
BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2026 - ADV23149.pdf
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001
© 2026 PR Newswire