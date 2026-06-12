BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares
12 June 2026
BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
Sterling
US Dollars
Date of purchase:
11 June 2026
11 June 2026
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
198,345
10,000
Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):
4.2556
4.3796
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
301,883,009 Sterling Shares
75,883,920 Sterling Shares
23,725,596 US Dollar Shares
767,425 US Dollar Shares
From 11 June 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 462,115,595.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001