BH Macro Limited - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Directorate Change

The Company hereby gives notification, pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.6R and as first disclosed in the results of the annual general meeting published earlier today, 11 June 2026, of the retirement of John Le Poidevin as Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee effective from 11 June 2026. Mr Le Poidevin has been a Director of the Company since 2016, and the Board has greatly appreciated the experience and support he has contributed to the development of the Company.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.6R, the Board also wishes to announce that John Whittle has been appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee effective 11 June 2026.

For further information please contact:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001