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WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 14:10
4,980 Euro
+0,81 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9004,94018:45
4,9004,94018:45
PR Newswire
11.06.2026 18:36 Uhr
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BH Macro Limited - Directorate change

BH Macro Limited - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Directorate Change

The Company hereby gives notification, pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.6R and as first disclosed in the results of the annual general meeting published earlier today, 11 June 2026, of the retirement of John Le Poidevin as Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee effective from 11 June 2026. Mr Le Poidevin has been a Director of the Company since 2016, and the Board has greatly appreciated the experience and support he has contributed to the development of the Company.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.6R, the Board also wishes to announce that John Whittle has been appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee effective 11 June 2026.

For further information please contact:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.