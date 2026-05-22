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WKN: A3EGPX | ISIN: SE0020203271 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 12:30 Uhr
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White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG publishes monthly revenue for April 2026

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG", or the "Group" or the "Company") today reports its monthly revenue figures for April 2026. The Group reported revenue of SEK 56.7 million for April 2026, representing a 41% increase compared to April 2025. The Group continued to see positive momentum across its core markets, supported by ongoing customer activity and continued expansion initiatives across Europe and other strategic regions.

April Overview
April was marked by continued progress in the Group's European expansion strategy, including an increased focus on completing strategic acquisitions across the region. As the Group continues to expand through both organic growth and acquisitions, Europe is expected to contribute an increasing share of Group revenues going forward, reflecting WPTG's focused growth strategy in the region.

Monthly revenue performance

  • April 2026: SEK 56.7m.

Following a strong first quarter, WPTG maintained its positive growth trajectory with April 2026 revenue reaching SEK 56.7m, representing a 41% increase compared to April 2025.

Latest revenue performances

PeriodNet sales,
2026 (SEK)		Net sales,
2025 (SEK)		Change
April56.7m40.3m+ 41%
Q1143.7m98.9m+ 45%
YTD200.4m139.3m+ 44%

In line with the continued scaling and integration of operations across multiple markets, the Company will transition from monthly revenue disclosures to consolidated quarterly revenue reporting through its quarterly financial reports and filings going forward.

This change reflects the Company's continued commitment to maintaining high standards of financial reporting, consistency, and transparency as WPTG evolves into a larger and increasingly diversified global technology platform.

Important information
Quarterly revenue figures and financial disclosures will continue to be provided in accordance with applicable accounting standards and reporting requirements.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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