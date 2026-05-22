Viva Wine Group AB: Announcement from Viva Wine Group AB's annual general meeting

The annual general meeting 2026 (the "AGM") of Viva Wine Group AB ("Viva Wine Group" or the "Company") was held today on 22 May 2026 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet in Viva Wine Group and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of profit

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to pay dividend of SEK 1.60 (SEK 1.55 previous year) per share, split across two payment occasions. At the first payment occasion, SEK 0.80 per share will be paid with record date 26 May 2026. At the second payment occasion, SEK 0.80 per share will be paid with record date 25 November 2026. Payment of dividends through Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to take place on 29 May 2026 and 30 November 2026, respectively.

Discharge from liability

The board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Election of the board of directors, auditor and remuneration

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors shall comprise six directors. It was also resolved that the number of auditors shall be one registered audit firm.

It was resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the directors shall be in total SEK 2,193,000 excluding remuneration for committee work (SEK 2,150,000 previous year excluding remuneration for committee work) in accordance with the following:

SEK 357,000 (SEK 350,000 previous year) for each of the non-employed directors and SEK 765,000 (SEK 750,000 previous year) to the chairman provided that the chair is not an employee.

It was also resolved that the remuneration for committee work shall be paid in the following amounts:

SEK 153,000 (SEK 150,000 previous year) to the chairman and SEK 82,000 (SEK 80,000 previous year) to the other members of the audit committee.

It was further resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Anders Moberg, Anne Thorstvedt Sjöberg, John Wistedt, Lars Ljungälv, Joanna Hummel and Marie Nygren were re-elected as directors of the board until the end of the next annual general meeting, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal. It was also resolved to re-elect Anders Moberg as chairman of the board.

Ernst & Young Aktiebolag was re-elected as the Company auditor. Ernst & Young Aktiebolag has announced that Andreas Nyberg Selvring will continue to act as main responsible auditor.

Authorization for the board to resolve on issuances

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles, with the right to subscribe for and convert into shares in the Company, respectively, corresponding to a maximum of 20 percent of the Company's share capital after dilution based on the number of shares in the Company at the time of the AGM, to be paid in cash, through set-off or in kind.

Authorization for the board to resolve on repurchase and transfer of own shares

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, to resolve on the acquisition of such number of shares in the Company that the Company's holding at any given time does not exceed 10 percent of all shares in the Company.

The AGM further resolved to authorize the board of directors until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, to resolve on the transfer of own shares.

Incentive program LTI 2026

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to implement a long-term share program ("LTI 2026"), by issuance of a maximum of 857,516 warrants of series 2026:1, and to approve the transfer of such warrants to participants or otherwise to third parties in order to deliver shares to participants in accordance with the terms of LTI 2026. If all warrants are exercised, the share capital will increase by SEK 7,145.96.

The program has a three-year performance period. Participation in the program is offered to a maximum of 26 employees and other key persons in Viva Wine Group or the group. Participants receive performance share rights free of charge which, upon vesting, entitle the holder to receive a warrant free of charge. Each such warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for new shares in the Company at a price corresponding to the quota value of the shares at the time of subscription. A condition for vesting of the performance share rights is, inter alia, that established performance targets relating to Viva Wine Group's total shareholder return during the performance period are achieved.

Each warrant shall entitle the subscription of one (1) share in the Company during the period from the day of registration of the issuance resolution with the Swedish Companies Registration Office until 31 December 2029. The subscription price per share shall correspond to the nominal value of the share at the time the shares are subscribed.

The Incentive Program series 2026:1 entails a dilution effect corresponding to a maximum of approximately 0.95 percent of the shares and votes in the Company if the proposed warrants are fully subscribed for, including securing costs for LTI 2026.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to adopt guidelines for remuneration to senior executives, to apply until further notice.

Remuneration report

The AGM approved the board of directors' remuneration report for the financial year 2025.

For detailed terms regarding the resolutions at the AGM as described above, please refer to the notice, the nomination committee's complete proposal, and the annual report which are available on the Company's website, www.vivagroup.se.

For more information, please contact:

Linn Gäfvert, CFO/Deputy CEO Viva Wine Group

Mobile: + 46 730 86 89 90

Email: linn.gafvert@vivagroup.se

About Viva Wine Group AB

Viva Wine Group AB (publ) is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VIVA). More information at www.vivagroup.se.