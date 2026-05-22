Wetteri Oyj: Wetteri starts Mazda sales and maintenance services in Kuopio

Wetteri Plc

Press release

22 May 2026 at 12 p.m.

Wetteri starts Mazda sales and maintenance services in Kuopio

Wetteri has agreed with Inchcape Motors Finland Oy to start Mazda dealership at its Kuopio location. Authorized Mazda sales, maintenance and spare parts services will start in May 2026.

"We are very happy to deepen our cooperation. Mazda has been in our brand portfolio for a long time, and its sales have developed favorably in recent years. Mazda currently has a very good model range and especially CX-5 and all-electric 6e are now of interest to customers. Kuopio is an important marketplace for us, and this representation will once again open up new opportunities for us to meet the different car needs of local customers. I warmly welcome all customers in the area to visit Neulalammentie in Mazda sales and service matters", says Pietu Parikka, CEO of Wetteri.

"Our cooperation with Wetteri has developed strongly over the past few years, and adding Kuopio to the Mazda sales network is a natural next step for our partnership. Kuopio is the eighth full-service Mazda dealership operated by Wetter in addition to Lempäälä, Oulu, Lahti, Rovaniemi, Kajaani, Kemi and Ylivieska. In addition to these, Wetter also operates Mazda services in Kuusamo and Iisalmi, which supports our comprehensive and customer-oriented Mazda service network. Wetteri has proven to be a very professional and reliable partner, whose operations emphasize quality, strong local expertise and genuine commitment to the customer experience. As an importer, we especially appreciate Wetter's long-term approach to developing the Mazda brand and the way to represent the brand in accordance with its values all over Finland", says Lauri Rinnetmäki, Country Manager at Inchcape Motors Finland Oy, Mazda Finland & Baltics.

In the future, full-service Mazda representation will be available at a total of eight Wetteri locations: Oulu, Kajaani, Kemi, Ylivieska, Lahti, Lempäälä, Rovaniemi and Kuopio. In addition, Wetter's Kuusamo and Iisalmi offices have Mazda's authorized brand maintenance.

Further information:

Wetteri Communications

tel. +358 50 336 9785

viestinta@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car market. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with 19 locations in Finland. Wetteri employs approximately 800 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire car driving cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.