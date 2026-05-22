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WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 10:37
0,988 Euro
-1,20 % -0,012
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 11:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Summa Defence Oyj: Summa Defence divests its subsidiary Rasol

Summa Defence Plc Company announcement 22 May 2026 at 12:00 p.m. EEST

Summa Defence Plc has signed an agreement to divest its subsidiary, a renewable energy specialist Rasol Oy, to Rasol's current management. The divestment is part of Summa Defence's strategic review and evaluation of strategic alternatives for some of its subsidiaries, announced on 15 May 2026. The subsidiaries within the scope of the strategic review are IntLog Oy, Lightspace Group Inc, including its subsidiaries, as well as Aquamec Oy and Rasol Oy.

Rasol is a Finnish renewable energy expert that supplies and installs high-quality solar power systems, battery packs and air-source heat pumps for buildings, properties and registered entities in Germany, Denmark and France. In 2025, Rasol's net sales amounted to EUR 2.7 million (EUR 3.1 million in 2024), and the company's EBIT was EUR -0.2 million (EUR -0.2 million in 2024). The company employs approximately 15 persons. All employees will transfer to the buyer as part of the transaction.

"The divestment of Rasol is the first step in the strategic review and evaluation of strategic alternatives for some of our subsidiaries. The objective of this review is to support Summa Defence's long-term strategy, strengthen our capital structure and accelerate growth in our core businesses in the defence sector," says Robert Blumberg, CEO of Summa Defence.

The selling price of Rasol is EUR 5,000. Any debts owed by Summa Defence Plc or its subsidiaries to Rasol, and vice versa, will be settled in connection with the transaction.

As a result of the transaction, Summa Defence will recognise an impairment of approximately EUR 2.0 million in its full-year 2025 results. After the impairment, the carrying amount of the Group's goodwill is approximately EUR 167 million. The transaction was closed today.

The review and evaluation of strategic alternatives regarding the other subsidiaries is ongoing. The evaluation is part of Summa Defence's normal strategic development work and may not necessarily result in any arrangements or transactions.

Further information:

Robert Blumberg, CEO
Phone: +358 40 839 7408
Email: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 2255.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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