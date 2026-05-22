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WKN: A2JMSQ | ISIN: SE0011256312 | Ticker-Symbol: EN8A
Stuttgart
22.05.26 | 15:03
0,057 Euro
+19,21 % +0,009
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ENIRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ENIRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0570,05815:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 13:35 Uhr
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Eniro Group AB: Eniro's CEO acquires 35 million shares in Eniro

Today, Eniro's CEO, Hosni Teque-Omeirat, is purchasing 35 million shares in Eniro from Mats Qviberg. The acquisition is being carried out through the exercise of options at a price of SEK 0.50 per share. Following the transaction, Hosni Teque-Omeirat will own 37,846,814 shares in Eniro, corresponding to just over 5% of the company's total shares outstanding.

Hosni Teque-Omeirat says:
"As Chief Executive Officer, I am pleased to become the owner of just over 5% of the company in which I operate."

Mats Qviberg comments:
"I have always been a strong supporter of the 'pilot school' philosophy, and I am pleased that Hosni Teque-Omeirat is becoming the owner of more than 5% of the company. The 'pilot school' means that management and shareholders are in the same boat - with the advantage that Hosni is the one rowing."

Prior to the transaction, Mats Qviberg owned 12.01% of the company, and following the transaction, 7.32%. Eva Qviberg's ownership remains unchanged at 5.36% of the company. The family's combined ownership will therefore amount to 12.68% of the company after the transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Linda Ekborg, Head of Legal, Eniro Group AB (publ)

Tel: +46 (0)72-601 10 85

E-mail: linda.ekborg@teamrobin.com

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2025, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 955 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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