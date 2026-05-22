Eniro Group AB: Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of Eniro Group AB (publ)

Eniro Group AB (publ) ("Eniro" or the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, at which all proposals put forward by the Board and the Nomination Committee were approved. The AGM, inter alia, elected Board members, adopted the income statement and balance sheet for 2025, and discharged the Board and the CEO from liability. Some of the most important resolutions taken at the meeting are summarised below.

The AGM, inter alia, passed the following resolutions:

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2025. Allocation of the Company's profit in accordance with the Board's proposal, meaning that a dividend in the amount of SEK 0.05 per share (prior to the share consolidation) is paid for the financial year 2025. The record date for the dividend was set to 26 May 2026. Granting discharge from liability to the members of the Board and the CEO for the period covered by the accounts. Fees to the Board distributed with SEK 600,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 250,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the AGM who are not employed by the Company, that no remuneration shall be paid for committee work and that SEK 1,500 per meeting shall be paid to each employee representative if appointed (as a reading fee). Re-election of Board members Fredric Forsman, Mia Batljan, Fredrik Crafoord, Mats Gabrielsson and Trond Dale and new elections of Alexander Hannerland and Øystein Engebretsen. Re-election of Fredric Forsman as Chairman of the Board and new election of Alexander Hannerland as vice Chairman of the Board. Re-election of PwC as the Company's auditing firm. Auditors' fees according to approved invoices. Amendment of the Articles of Association, to enable the share consolidation, in accordance with the Board's proposal. Consolidation of the Company's shares, 1:50, in accordance with the Board's proposal. Authorization for the Board, on one or more occasions up to the next AGM, to resolve upon the repurchase of the Company's own shares, in accordance with the Board's proposal.

For full details of the resolutions passed at the AGM, please refer to the minutes of the meeting, which will be available on Eniro's website, www.enirogroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Fredric Forsman, Chairman of the Board, tel: +46 (0)73-978 78 44

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, President and CEO, tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2025, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 955 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm.