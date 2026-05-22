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WKN: A14U1Y | ISIN: SE0007158829 | Ticker-Symbol: COE
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 08:03
5,365 Euro
+0,28 % +0,015
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2555,32015:32
5,2555,31515:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 13:15 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Coor Service Management Holding AB: Bulletin from the adjourned general meeting of Coor Service Management Holding AB (publ)

Coor Service Management Holding AB (publ) today held an adjourned general meeting. The general meeting resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposal regarding a dividend for the financial year 2025 of SEK 2.50 per share, to be paid in two instalments of SEK 1.50 and SEK 1.00 per share, respectively.

The record dates were set as Tuesday, May 26, 2026 for the first payment and Monday, October 5, 2026 for the second payment. The first payment is expected to be made on Friday, May 29, 2026, and the second payment on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

For more information please contact:

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor
+46 10 559 55 19
magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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