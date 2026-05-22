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WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
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22.05.26 | 15:42
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78,9079,6815:57
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ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2026 15:38 Uhr
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GoDaddy: From Guide to Senior TPM: Meet Deidre Murzynski

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

I'm Deidre Murzynski, a Senior Technical Program Manager (TPM) at GoDaddy - and I've been here for 17 years. I came in with a BA in Mathematics and a minor in Computer Science, which doesn't map directly to what I do today, but it built the foundation that defines how I approach problems now. What I didn't expect was that GoDaddy would become the place where I'd build an entire career.

I started as an Inbound Sales and Support Agent in Care - what we now call Guides. From there, I moved into Quality Management, then into a Supervisor role in Tier 2 Hosting Support. I kept gravitating toward the project work, so when a reorganization came around, stepping into a Project Manager role felt natural. My big focus there was reducing tribal knowledge and building a scalable knowledge base for all Hosting Agents.

Things kept evolving from there - Program Manager, then Product Manager for WordPress Premium Support, then on to the My Accounts team where I eventually expanded to managing three product surfaces at once. My passion was always in building scalable platforms, so when the Engineering team came knocking and brought me on as a Technical Program Manager in 2022, it felt like the perfect fit. I've had the privilege of working on some amazing programs including Airo, Airo All Access for the 2025 Super Bowl, and Airo HQ. Earlier this year, I was promoted to Senior TPM, which felt like a really meaningful milestone.

The honest truth is that most of my role changes happened because of shifts in the organization, not because I went looking for new positions. I fell into Project, Product, and Program Management almost by accident, taught myself everything along the way, and I wouldn't change a thing.

How do you approach learning new tools, formats, or creative techniques in your role?

I learn through doing, observing, and experimenting. I take feedback seriously and I'm always looking for what I can tweak and improve upon. The thing I keep coming back to is learning in layers - start with a broad general understanding and then peel back the layers one by one, going deeper until things really click. I find that approach makes the learning stick, because you're building on a foundation rather than jumping straight into the deep end.

What's one project you're especially proud of, and what impact did it have on employees or the business?

The project I'm most proud of is Airo All Access- the product we built for GoDaddy's 2025 Super Bowl commercial. I had the privilege of leading Program Management, and knowing our work would be showcased on that stage was exhilarating, especially since it marked GoDaddy's return to the Super Bowl after years away. We built it fast, and there were definitely moments when it felt like we were holding things together with popsicle sticks and bubble gum. But the energy was electric. The teams rallied in record time, and it became, without question, the most fun project I've ever worked on.

What did you learn about yourself or your working style through moments of change?

I learned that I'm someone who stands by her convictions. Empathy, honor, and integrity are core to who I am, and staying true to those values has been the only way I've been able to not just survive change, but thrive in it. I've also landed on this: I never want to be completely outside my comfort zone, but I always want one foot outside of it. And rather than "thinking outside the box," I'd rather fully understand what's inside and outside the box first - then find creative ways to work within it while finding scalable ways to expand it.

What would you tell candidates who think career growth only happens "upward"?

Sometimes you have to stumble around a little to figure things out - and that's okay! Career growth to me is really just the journey to expand your knowledge and skills, and it doesn't have to be in a single direction. I try to learn something new every day. Recently, I submitted my first Vibe-coded PR - a small change to our Receipt page - and I counted that as real career growth because it was something new and different.

Keep learning, keep expanding, and don't be so focused on the next rung of the ladder that you miss the doors opening beside you.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

I actually have a few that I live by...

  • "Faith Manages." (Delenn, Babylon 5) - I've always taken this to mean that having faith in yourself will carry you through all things.

  • "Always be Yourself, unless you can be a Unicorn. Then always be a Unicorn." - I have this on a little wall art near my desk. To me it's about being unique... plus I just really love unicorns.

  • "Live Long and Prosper." (Spock, Star Trek) - This is what I want for myself and for everyone. Peace and long life.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

  • Facebook

  • Instagram

  • LinkedIn

  • Twitter

  • TikTok

  • Career Page

Learn more about GoDaddy here.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/from-guide-to-senior-tpm-meet-deidre-murzynski-1169954

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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