RedChip Companies, Inc.: WisdomTree and Clinch Resources Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) and Clinch Resources Ltd. (TSX:CLCH) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, May 23, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

WT: https://redchip.com/assets/access/wt_access

CLCH: https://redchip.com/assets/access/clch_access

Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer of WisdomTree, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's evolution into a global asset manager with approximately $165 billion in assets under management and a diversified platform spanning exchange-traded funds, model portfolios, commodities, and private markets. Schwartz highlights WisdomTree's disciplined framework for identifying durable megatrends across technology, geopolitics, demographics, and energy, which has enabled the firm to launch innovative investment strategies, including rapidly growing thematic ETFs focused on areas such as defense and critical minerals. He also emphasizes the company's strong recent performance, driven by consistent execution, product innovation, and expansion beyond traditional ETFs into holistic portfolio solutions. In addition, Schwartz outlines WisdomTree's competitive advantage as a nimble, innovation-driven firm with proprietary index capabilities, allowing it to move quickly in capturing emerging opportunities. He concludes by reinforcing the company's positioning for continued growth, supported by rising earnings, expanding margins, and strategic diversification across global markets and asset classes.

Brett Young, CFO of Clinch Resources, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's transition from a development-stage business to a near-term metallurgical coal producer, underpinned by more than a decade of investment and the development of over 100 million tons of high-quality reserves. Young highlights the strategic significance of metallurgical coal being designated as a U.S. critical mineral, which enhances permitting visibility and access to potential government funding programs. He emphasizes the importance of achieving initial production in 2026 as a key inflection point expected to materially de-risk the company and drive valuation as Clinch moves into cash flow generation. Young also outlines the company's low-cost production profile and projected ramp to approximately two million tons annually, positioning the business to generate strong cash flow in a constructive pricing environment. In addition, he points to a favorable supply-demand outlook, with global markets expected to face a meaningful supply deficit in the coming years, and highlights the experienced leadership team's track record in building and scaling successful mining operations. He concludes by reinforcing Clinch's value proposition as a low-cost producer entering production at a time of tightening supply, with a focus on delivering shareholder returns through disciplined capital allocation and potential dividend distributions.

CLCH is a client of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a diverse suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions, private market investments and digital asset-related products. Our offerings empower investors to shape their financial future and equip financial professionals to grow their businesses. Leveraging the latest financial infrastructure, we create products that emphasize access and transparency and provide an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we offer next-generation digital products and services related to tokenized real world assets and stablecoins, as well as our institutional platform, WisdomTree Connect, and blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime*, and have expanded into private markets through the acquisition of Ceres Partners' U.S. farmland platform.

* The WisdomTree Connect institutional platform and WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://wisdomtreeconnect.com, https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $168.8 billion in assets under management globally, inclusive of assets managed by Ceres Partners, LLC and Atlantic House Holdings Limited as of the last reportable period.

For more information about WisdomTree, WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE CONNECT AND WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through WisdomTree Connect and the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

About Clinch Resources Ltd.

Clinch Resources Ltd. is a Tennessee-based metallurgical mining company with its corporate office located in Knoxville, Tennessee and operations in West Virginia. The Company will supply high-quality coking coal to steel-based manufacturing facilities both domestically and seaborn for critical global infrastructure. Clinch is currently opening its first two mines.

For more information:

Clinch Resources Ltd.:

Robert L. Gaylor

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations T: 865-310-2353

E: bgaylor@clinchresources.com

www.clinchresources.com

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wisdomtree-and-clinch-resources-interviews-to-air-on-the-redchip-1169942