Molten Metals Corp.: Molten Metals Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at Texas Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "MOLT") (CSE:MOLT)(FSE:Y44), is pleased to announce the successful completion of an airborne Mobile Magneto Telluric (MobileMT) geophysical survey over its Texas Project in British Columbia. The survey was completed over two days, on May 1 and 2, 2026, with a total of 360 line-kilometres flown in a N45° direction.

The survey provides critical subsurface data that will help refine future exploration campaigns and identify high-priority drilling targets at depth. The resulting geological models will allow the Company to focus resources on the most prospective areas of the Property. Data processing and interpretation are currently underway, with findings to inform upcoming exploration decisions.

As part of its ongoing portfolio optimization strategy, Molten Metals Corp. has decided to allow the claims for the Gathering Lake and Triangle Lake projects to lapse. This decision will enable the Company to reallocate its resources toward higher-priority opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital management.

"The data collected from the MobileMT survey represents a key milestone in our exploration efforts at the Texas Project," said Risha Kwatra, Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to advance our interpretation of this data and refine our targeting for future drill programs."

The Company is also pleased to announce its election to rely upon Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters. As a result, the Company will not file interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and nine-month period ending September 30, 2026. The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company confirms it meets the Blanket Order's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million, having a disclosure record of over 12 months and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Babak V. Azar, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and who is independent of the Company.

About Molten Metals Corp.

Molten Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality properties that are drill-ready with high upside and expansion potential.

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Rishi Kwatra, Chief Executive Officer

Molten Metals Corp.

604.760.3999

ir@moltenmetalscorp.com

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information is neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Molten Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/molten-metals-completes-airborne-geophysical-survey-at-texas-project-1170191