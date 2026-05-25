One of Australia's biggest miners has commenced construction of a 690 MW solar farm and 650 MWh battery energy storage system in Western Australia as part of plans to eliminate diesel and gas from its iron ore operations. Australia Mining giant Fortescue has begun building a 690 MW solar farm and a 74 MW/650 MWh battery energy storage system in Western Australia's Pilabara region as it races towards its "real zero" decarbonization goal. Fortescue said construction has commenced on the 690 MW Turner River solar farm about 120 km south of Port Hedland. It has also started installation of a 74 ...

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