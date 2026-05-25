Kempower Oyj: Kempower 2.0: Updated strategy and financial targets for 2026-2030, with ambition to become a top 3 global provider in DC fast charging

25.5.2026 09:45:02 EEST | Kempower Oyj | Inside information

Kempower Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 25 May 2026 at 9.45 EEST

Kempower 2.0: Updated strategy and financial targets for 2026-2030, with ambition to become a top 3 global provider in DC fast charging

Revenue growth target of 15-25% CAGR and operative EBIT margin target of 10-15% by 2030, anchored on a DC fast charging market doubling to over EUR 10 billion.

Kempower today announces an updated strategy - Kempower 2.0 - and new long-term financial targets for 2026-2030. The strategy evolves Kempower from a European hardware-focused player into a balanced global lifecycle leader in DC fast charging, with an ambition to reach a top 3 global position by 2030.

Kempower estimates that the DC fast charging market in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific (excluding China) will grow from approximately EUR 4.5 billion in 2025 to EUR 10 billion or more by 2030, at a 10-25% CAGR depending on different Battery Electric Vehicle adoption scenarios. Market growth is structurally supported by tightening CO2 emissions regulations, total cost of ownership advantages over internal combustion vehicles, energy security objectives, and public and private capital availability for charging infrastructure.

New financial targets for 2026-2030:

Revenue growth : 15-25% CAGR over 2025-2030, in constant currency, range based on different market growth scenarios. Kempower targets above-market revenue growth, and the range reflects Kempower's target performance across different market scenarios.

: 15-25% CAGR over 2025-2030, in constant currency, range based on different market growth scenarios. Kempower targets above-market revenue growth, and the range reflects Kempower's target performance across different market scenarios. Profitability : Operative EBIT margin of 10-15% by 2030, driven by operating leverage, aftermarket mix, productivity and disciplined reinvestment

: Operative EBIT margin of 10-15% by 2030, driven by operating leverage, aftermarket mix, productivity and disciplined reinvestment Dividends: No dividends in the short term. Capital reinvested to compound long-term value

Kempower 2.0: Company's evolution is based on three strategic shifts

Geographic balance : From Europe-centric (approximately 82% of 2025 revenue) to more balanced, diversified revenues across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific by 2030

: From Europe-centric (approximately 82% of 2025 revenue) to more balanced, diversified revenues across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific by 2030 Business model : From one-time hardware sales (aftermarket approximately 5% of 2025 revenue) to a full lifecycle model. Aftermarket and services revenue is expected to grow above Kempower average CAGR, driven by an installed base estimated to expand more than 2.5 times by 2030.

: From one-time hardware sales (aftermarket approximately 5% of 2025 revenue) to a full lifecycle model. Aftermarket and services revenue is expected to grow above Kempower average CAGR, driven by an installed base estimated to expand more than 2.5 times by 2030. Operating focus: From build-the-platform growth to sustained profitable growth and disciplined execution.

"Kempower 2.0 is a clear, ambitious evolution - building off a strong foundation and propelled by our mission to accelerate the transition to electric mobility. We have built a proven leadership position in DC fast charging with differentiated distributed charging technology, the industry's strongest combination of hardware-services-software, and a blue-chip customer base. We are in a market that is projected to double by 2030. Our task now is to translate this foundation and potential into sustained profitable growth - by extending our position in Europe, scaling materially in North America and Asia-Pacific, building a recurring lifecycle business on a rapidly growing installed base, and executing with discipline at start-up speed. We are setting targets that are designed to compound shareholder value," says Bhasker Kaushal, CEO of Kempower.





Capital Markets Day tomorrow 26 May at 14.00 EEST (13.00 CEST)

Kempower will host a Capital Markets Day tomorrow, 26 May 2026, starting at 14.00 EEST (13.00 CEST). At the event, Kempower's management will present and discuss the updated strategy and financial targets more in detail. The event can be followed via a live webcast at https://kempower.events.inderes.com/cmd-2026.



Kempower's strategy and financial targets for 2026-2030 are subject to a range of risks and uncertainties. Kempower operates an enterprise risk management framework that identifies, assesses, mitigates and monitors strategic, operational, financial and compliance risks across the business.



Kempower, media relations:

Paula Savonen, VP, Marketing & Communications, Kempower

paula.savonen@kempower.com

Tel. +358 29 0021900

Kempower, investor relations:

Calle Loikkanen, Director, IR and M&A, Kempower

calle.loikkanen@kempower.com

Tel. +358 40 7041 858



About Kempower:

We design and manufacture reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Our product development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Our modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. kempower.com