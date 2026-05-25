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WKN: A3C9H1 | ISIN: FI4000513593 | Ticker-Symbol: D9C
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 14:49
14,860 Euro
+1,02 % +0,150
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KEMPOWER OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEMPOWER OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,45015,50011:23
15,45015,50011:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2026 07:30 Uhr
61 Leser
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Kempower Oyj: Sami Teininen appointed Chief Information Officer and member of Kempower Global Leadership Team

25.5.2026 08:30:02 EEST | Kempower Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Kempower Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 25 May 2026, at 8.30am EEST

Sami Teininen appointed Chief Information Officer and member of Kempower Global Leadership Team

Kempower has appointed Sami Teininen as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and member of Kempower Global Leadership Team, effective August 2026. Sami Teininen brings to Kempower extensive experience in global IT leadership, digital transformation, and business technology development.

Sami Teininen joins Kempower from Fastems, where he has served as Chief Information Officer, responsible for global IT strategy, governance, cybersecurity, data and analytics, and digital transformation. Prior to Fastems, he held several senior IT leadership roles at Nokian Tyres, including responsibility for global IT operations, service management, and large-scale IT and process development programs, as well as IT leadership roles in North America.

"As Kempower scales globally, IT has become central to how we operate, serve customers, and compete. It is no longer a support function, but a strategic enabler and differentiator. Sami brings exactly the right profile for this moment - a strong track record leading global IT in international industrial environments, deep expertise in digital transformation and implementing AI tools, and a pragmatic, hands-on leadership style. I am very pleased to welcome him to our Global Leadership Team." said Bhasker Kaushal, CEO of Kempower.

The members of Kempower's Global Leadership Team, May 2026:

Bhasker Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer
Jukka Kainulainen, Chief Financial Officer
Monil Malhotra, President, North America & Digital Solutions Leader
Sanna Otava, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer (interim)
Hanne Peltola, Chief People Officer
Katri Piirtola, Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer
Sami Teininen, Chief Information Officer (as of August 2026)
Jussi Vanhanen, Chief Product Officer
Mathias Wiklund, Chief Sales Officer

Kempower, media relations:
Paula Savonen, VP, Communications, Kempower
paula.savonen@kempower.com
+358 29 0021900

Kempower, investor relations:
Calle Loikkanen, Director, IR & M&A, Kempower
calle.loikkanen@kempower.com
+358 40 704 1858

About Kempower:
We design and manufacture reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Our product development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Our modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange in Finland. www.kempower.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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