

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Eisai Co., Limited (ESALY.PK, ESALF.PK, 4523.T, EII.SG), a Japanese pharmaceutical company, said on Monday that it expects revenue of JPY 1 trillion for fiscal 2028, helped by the performance of Leqembi, Dayvigo, and Lenvima.



For fiscal 2028, the company expects core operating profit of JPY 90 billion, with revenue of JPY 1 trillion.



For fiscal 2028, the drug maker expects Leqembi to generate revenue of JPY 300 billion, higher than JPY 88 billion in fiscal 2025. Leqembi is an anti-A? antibody used to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD) and eligible for long-term treatment. The drug slows the progression of AD by removing A? protofibrils and amyloid plaques, which have been reported to be neurotoxic, and slows the cognitive and functional decline.



For fiscal 2028, revenue from Dayvigo is projected to be JPY 100 billion, up from JPY 64.3 billion of fiscal 2025. Dayvigo is used in insomnia treatment. This is an orexin receptor antagonist targeting the orexin pathway, which is involved in the regulation of sleep and wakefulness.



For fiscal 2028, Eisai anticipates revenue of JPY 250 billion from Lenvima, less than JPY 342.5 billion of fiscal 2025. Lenvima is an oral multi-kinase inhibitor with 7 indications in 5 cancer types.



For fiscal 2026, Eisai expects core operating profit of JPY 70 billion, with revenue of JPY 883.5 billion.



For fiscal 2025, the drug maker had reported core operating profit of JPY 50.1 billion, with revenue of JPY 825.4 billion.



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