The result was certified by TÜV Rheinland and represents the highest efficiency ever recorded for a single-junction silicon solar cells.Chinese PV manufacturer JA Solar and China-based PV equipment supplier Gold Stone Energy have reported a 28.2% conversion efficiency for a hybrid back-contact (HBC) solar cell developed under their HBC industrialization project. The result was certified by Germany's TÜV Rheinland and, according to the companies, sets a new world record for back-contact (BC) solar cell efficiency. The previous record for the BC architecture was held by Longi, which reported 28.13% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...