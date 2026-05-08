China's leading solar manufacturers all reported first-quarter net losses, despite improving margins and continued high shipment volumes across the sector.JinkoSolar reported first-quarter revenue of CNY 12.25 billion ($1.68 billion), down 11.52% year on year, with a net loss of CNY 1.35 billion ($186 million). Module shipments reached 13.7 GW, while energy storage system deliveries increased to 1.42 GWh. Gross margin improved by 9.45 percentage points to 6.16%. The company said it expects module shipments of 75 GW to 85 GW in 2026 and forecast energy storage shipments to double year on year. ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
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