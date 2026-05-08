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WKN: A0Q87R | ISIN: US47759T1007 | Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 21:57
21,000 Euro
+5,63 % +1,120
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,30020,85008.05.
20,70021,00008.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR--
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR21,000+5,63 %
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.