Chinese PV manufacturer Trina Solar has unveiled a 907 W n-type TOPCon-perovskite tandem solar module. According to the company, the module achieved a full-panel conversion efficiency of 29.2% in testing by Germany's TÜV SÜD. The product is reportedly designed for mass production, rather than a laboratory-scale sample. The module uses a two-terminal tandem cell architecture combining an n-type TOPCon crystalline silicon bottom device with a perovskite top cell. The design is intended to absorb a broader part of the solar spectrum than conventional single-junction silicon modules. The module measures ...

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