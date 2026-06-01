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WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 08:24 Uhr
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JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar Leads the Post-Cycle PV Market with Dual-Technology Breakthroughs and Integrated Solutions

BEIJING, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar recently outlined its strategic roadmap for the post-cycle photovoltaic (PV) market, reaffirming its leadership across TOPCon and BC technologies while advancing toward a fully integrated energy-solutions model.

As the global PV industry stabilizes after a cyclical downturn, JA Solar has demonstrated clear operational recovery. In the first quarter of 2026, the company significantly narrowed losses year-on-year, signaling strengthened fundamentals and renewed momentum.

At the technology level, JA Solar continues to lead both mainstream and next-generation innovation tracks. Its flagship TOPCon module, DeepBlue 5.0, recently achieved the highest mass-production efficiency globally, reinforcing its position as the benchmark for utility-scale, bifacial power plants where LCOE performance is critical. In parallel, the company's next-generation BC platform reached a major milestone with the HyperGen cell delivering 28.2% conversion efficiency, a new world record certified by TÜV Rheinland.

Built on an advanced BC architecture, HyperGen integrates enhanced passivation and optimized current collection to unlock higher efficiency potential while maintaining strong front-side power output. This makes BC technology particularly suited for high-performance distributed applications where space efficiency and aesthetics drive customer value.

JA Solar emphasizes that TOPCon and BC serve distinct but complementary roles. TOPCon remains the optimal choice for large-scale, bifacial installations that dominate global deployment, while BC is positioned for premium residential, commercial, and industrial scenarios. This dual-technology approach enables precise, scenario-driven product selection and broadens the company's addressable market across both utility-scale and distributed segments.

Beyond module technology, JA Solar is accelerating its transition from a product manufacturer to a provider of integrated energy solutions. The company is expanding capabilities across PV modules, energy storage, power electronics, and intelligent operations, delivering end-to-end systems that combine hardware, integration, and AI-driven management.

This "module + storage + smart O&M" model is already deployed in multiple international markets, shifting traditional equipment sales toward long-term energy service agreements. By integrating PV generation, storage, and intelligent operations platforms, JA Solar enhances system performance, reliability, and lifecycle value for global customers.

As the PV industry enters a new phase of structural competition, JA Solar's dual-technology leadership and integrated energy strategy position the company to remain at the forefront of innovation and to support the global transition to clean, resilient energy systems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991667/pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-leads-the-postcycle-pv-market-with-dualtechnology-breakthroughs-and-integrated-solutions-302786812.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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