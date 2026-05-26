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WKN: A4019T | ISIN: GB00BVVK7R18 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 05:10 Uhr
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Rapid Nutrition Plc: Rapid Nutrition Completes A$2 Million Australian Wellness Platform Transaction

LONDON, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a global HealthTech company focused on evidence-based nutrition brands, today provides an update on the Australian wellness platform transaction first announced on 23 April 2026 and most recently updated on 19 May 2026, with settlement scheduled prior to the end of H1 2026.

Aggregate consideration of approximately A$2 million was funded entirely from existing cash resources, together with a performance-based earn-out payable subject to agreed operational conditions approximately 12 months following completion. The transaction was structured without any equity issuance and therefore involves no shareholder dilution.

The acquired platform operates as the Group's Australian flagship and provides access to a portfolio of more than 89 leading third-party wellness and nutrition brands. Based on the historical performance of the locations, the portfolio has generated in excess of A$5 million in annual revenue, which the Group expects to support an incremental revenue stream alongside its existing digital and international channels, subject to operational execution.

Management selected the platform as a scalable operational foundation supporting direct-to-consumer engagement, supplier development and personalised consumer insight across the Group's broader wellness ecosystem.

The locations are also expected to support the Group's broader strategy of integrating physical consumer engagement with digital commerce and personalised wellness initiatives, further strengthening Rapid Nutrition's evolving connected wellness ecosystem.

The completion forms part of the Company's accelerated 2026 growth strategy. Further updates on operational integration and financial contribution will be provided in accordance with Euronext Growth disclosure requirements.

Simon St Ledger, Executive Director of Rapid Nutrition, commented:

"Completing this transaction entirely from existing cash resources, with no equity issuance, reflects management's continued focus on disciplined execution and shareholder value. The platform extends the Group's direct-to-consumer reach and broadens our product offering through access to a substantial portfolio of leading third-party wellness brands, complementing our own flagship brands.

Importantly, we view the platform as a strategic foundation to further integrate consumer engagement, digital commerce and personalised wellness initiatives across the Group's broader ecosystem.

We expect the platform to contribute additional revenue across both physical and digital channels during the second half of 2026 and will update the market as integration progresses."

The Company looks forward to providing further market updates as the integration of the platform progresses.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Investor Access (24/7 AI Platform)

+1 (855) 77-ALRPD

Disclaimer
This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions, plans, beliefs or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Rapid Nutrition PLC in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document for the purposes of the UK prospectus regime, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"), the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the rules of any securities exchange or trading venue.

The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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